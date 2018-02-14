JUST IN
Global Infratech & Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531463 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE377M01035
BSE 14:42 | 12 Mar 74.05 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

74.05

 HIGH

74.05

 LOW

74.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Global Infratech & Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Global Infratech & Finance Ltd.

Global Infratech & Finance Ltd

Global Infratech & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   194
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.14
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 528.93
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Global Infratech & Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.52 7.35 -92.93
Other Income -
Total Income 0.52 7.35 -92.93
Total Expenses 0.06 8.15 -99.26
Operating Profit 0.45 -0.8 156.25
Net Profit 0.45 -0.8 156.25
Equity Capital 26.24 26.24 -
Global Infratech & Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Maha Rashtra Apx 147.45 -4.96 208.64
LKP Finance 162.95 4.99 202.38
Stampede Cap. 8.70 -0.11 199.23
Global Infratech 74.05 0.00 194.31
Monarch Networth 63.95 -0.08 193.83
Coral India Fin. 37.90 2.43 189.12
Dolat Investment 10.64 0.00 187.26
Global Infratech & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 1.26
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 77.09
Global Infratech & Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -22.70% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -30.08% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -30.50% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -18.98% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -47.85% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Global Infratech & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 74.05
74.05
Week Low/High 74.05
74.00
Month Low/High 74.05
96.00
YEAR Low/High 74.05
121.00
All TIME Low/High 3.86
847.00

