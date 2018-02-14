You are here » Home
Global Infratech & Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531463
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE377M01035
BSE
14:42 | 12 Mar
74.05
0
(0.00%)
OPEN
74.05
HIGH
74.05
LOW
74.05
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Global Infratech & Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|74.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|74.05
|VOLUME
|3
|52-Week high
|120.65
|52-Week low
|74.05
|P/E
|528.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|194
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|74.05
|Sell Qty
|319827.00
|OPEN
|74.05
|CLOSE
|74.05
|VOLUME
|3
|52-Week high
|120.65
|52-Week low
|74.05
|P/E
|528.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|194
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|74.05
|Sell Qty
|319827.00
About Global Infratech & Finance Ltd.
Global Infratech & Finance Ltd
Global Infratech & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Global Infratech & Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.52
|7.35
|-92.93
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.52
|7.35
|-92.93
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|8.15
|-99.26
|Operating Profit
|0.45
|-0.8
|156.25
|Net Profit
|0.45
|-0.8
|156.25
|Equity Capital
|26.24
|26.24
| -
Global Infratech & Finance Ltd - Peer Group
Global Infratech & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Global Infratech & Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-22.70%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-30.08%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-30.50%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-18.98%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-47.85%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Global Infratech & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|74.05
|
|74.05
|Week Low/High
|74.05
|
|74.00
|Month Low/High
|74.05
|
|96.00
|YEAR Low/High
|74.05
|
|121.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.86
|
|847.00
Quick Links for Global Infratech & Finance: