Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 531479
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE330B01011
|BSE 09:32 | 15 Feb
|1.70
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.70
|
HIGH
1.70
|
LOW
1.70
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.70
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.70
|52-Week low
|1.70
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.70
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd.
Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995. The company is engaged in the year business of construction....> More
Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-12.55
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.14
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
Revised Financial Result Along With Reconciliation Table For The Quarter Quarter/Half Year Ended On
-
Pursuant To Regulation 29 Read With Regulation 47 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Re
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31-12-2017
-
-
Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.03
|33.33
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.04
|50
|Equity Capital
|5.07
|5.07
|-
Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bronze Infra
|0.80
|0.00
|1.38
|Dugar Housing
|4.20
|5.00
|1.26
|Abhishek Infra.
|2.89
|-4.93
|0.94
|Global Land
|1.70
|0.00
|0.86
|Trinethra Infra
|0.21
|5.00
|0.76
|Nardhana Infra.
|0.82
|-3.53
|0.32
Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.70
|
|1.70
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.70
|Month Low/High
|1.70
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.70
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.10
|
|53.00
