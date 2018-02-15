JUST IN
Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 531479 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE330B01011
BSE 09:32 | 15 Feb 1.70 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.70

 HIGH

1.70

 LOW

1.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.70
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 1.70
52-Week low 1.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.70
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd.

Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd

Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995. The company is engaged in the year business of construction....> More

Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -12.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.03 33.33
Net Profit -0.02 -0.04 50
Equity Capital 5.07 5.07 -
Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bronze Infra 0.80 0.00 1.38
Dugar Housing 4.20 5.00 1.26
Abhishek Infra. 2.89 -4.93 0.94
Global Land 1.70 0.00 0.86
Trinethra Infra 0.21 5.00 0.76
Nardhana Infra. 0.82 -3.53 0.32
Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 29.07
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 57.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.99
Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.70
1.70
Week Low/High 0.00
1.70
Month Low/High 1.70
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.70
2.00
All TIME Low/High 1.10
53.00

