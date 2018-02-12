You are here » Home
Global Offshore Services Ltd.
|BSE: 501848
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: GLOBOFFS
|ISIN Code: INE446C01013
About Global Offshore Services Ltd.
Global Offshore Services Ltd
Incorporated in Sep.'76, Garware Shipping Corporation (GSCL), was promoted by B D Garware and belongs to the Garware group. Ashok Garware is the chairman. GSCL's group companies are Garware Nylons, Garware Marine Industries, Garware Paints, Garware Wall Ropes, etc. The company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 8, aggregating Rs 9.07 cr, to strengthen its resources for long-term use a...> More
Global Offshore Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Global Offshore Services Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|17.58
|27.56
|-36.21
|Other Income
|7.18
|3.29
|118.24
|Total Income
|24.76
|30.85
|-19.74
|Total Expenses
|14.38
|38.33
|-62.48
|Operating Profit
|10.38
|-7.48
|238.77
|Net Profit
|-0.96
|-37.98
|97.47
|Equity Capital
|24.73
|24.73
| -
Global Offshore Services Ltd - Peer Group
Global Offshore Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Global Offshore Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.30%
|-16.16%
|0.03%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|-25.73%
|-22.77%
|-1.58%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|-22.61%
|-24.43%
|1.60%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|-21.93%
|-22.77%
|4.97%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|-46.01%
|-48.99%
|16.62%
|16.10%
|3 Year
|-96.31%
|-96.65%
|16.69%
|18.36%
Global Offshore Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|26.10
|
|26.75
|Week Low/High
|26.05
|
|32.00
|Month Low/High
|26.05
|
|37.00
|YEAR Low/High
|26.05
|
|61.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|865.00
