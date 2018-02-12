JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Global Offshore Services Ltd

Global Offshore Services Ltd.

BSE: 501848 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: GLOBOFFS ISIN Code: INE446C01013
BSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar 26.70 0.45
(1.71%)
OPEN

26.20

 HIGH

26.75

 LOW

26.10
NSE LIVE 13:51 | 12 Mar 26.45 0.10
(0.38%)
OPEN

26.70

 HIGH

26.80

 LOW

26.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 26.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 26.25
VOLUME 54931
52-Week high 60.50
52-Week low 26.05
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 66
Buy Price 26.25
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 26.70
Sell Qty 1.00
OPEN 26.20
CLOSE 26.25
VOLUME 54931
52-Week high 60.50
52-Week low 26.05
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 66
Buy Price 26.25
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 26.70
Sell Qty 1.00

About Global Offshore Services Ltd.

Global Offshore Services Ltd

Incorporated in Sep.'76, Garware Shipping Corporation (GSCL), was promoted by B D Garware and belongs to the Garware group. Ashok Garware is the chairman. GSCL's group companies are Garware Nylons, Garware Marine Industries, Garware Paints, Garware Wall Ropes, etc. The company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 8, aggregating Rs 9.07 cr, to strengthen its resources for long-term use a...> More

Global Offshore Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   66
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 163.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Global Offshore Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 17.58 27.56 -36.21
Other Income 7.18 3.29 118.24
Total Income 24.76 30.85 -19.74
Total Expenses 14.38 38.33 -62.48
Operating Profit 10.38 -7.48 238.77
Net Profit -0.96 -37.98 97.47
Equity Capital 24.73 24.73 -
> More on Global Offshore Services Ltd Financials Results

Global Offshore Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SEAMEC Ltd 173.00 0.58 439.94
Varun Ship. Co. 9.76 4.95 146.41
GOL Offshore 10.10 -4.99 79.66
Global Offshore 26.70 1.71 66.03
Chowgule Steam 15.00 2.04 54.47
Shahi Shipping 8.89 -4.92 12.88
> More on Global Offshore Services Ltd Peer Group

Global Offshore Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 32.90
Banks/FIs 5.13
FIIs 0.57
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.13
Indian Public 43.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.42
> More on Global Offshore Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Global Offshore Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.30% -16.16% 0.03% -0.90%
1 Month -25.73% -22.77% -1.58% -0.87%
3 Month -22.61% -24.43% 1.60% 0.96%
6 Month -21.93% -22.77% 4.97% 4.32%
1 Year -46.01% -48.99% 16.62% 16.10%
3 Year -96.31% -96.65% 16.69% 18.36%

Global Offshore Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 26.10
26.75
Week Low/High 26.05
32.00
Month Low/High 26.05
37.00
YEAR Low/High 26.05
61.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
865.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Global Offshore Services: