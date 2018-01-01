You are here » Home
Global Offshore Services Ltd.
|BSE: 501848
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: GLOBOFFS
|ISIN Code: INE446C01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
26.05
|
-0.20
(-0.76%)
|
OPEN
26.20
|
HIGH
26.75
|
LOW
25.80
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
26.35
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
26.70
|
HIGH
27.15
|
LOW
26.00
Global Offshore Services Ltd. (GLOBOFFS) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT
DATE
|PURPOSE
|RECORD
DATE
|EX-BONUS
DATE
|RATIO
|PREMIUM
|No record found.
