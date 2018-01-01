JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Global Offshore Services Ltd

Global Offshore Services Ltd.

BSE: 501848 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: GLOBOFFS ISIN Code: INE446C01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 26.05 -0.20
(-0.76%)
OPEN

26.20

 HIGH

26.75

 LOW

25.80
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 26.35 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

26.70

 HIGH

27.15

 LOW

26.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 26.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 26.25
VOLUME 59101
52-Week high 60.50
52-Week low 25.80
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 64
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 26.20
CLOSE 26.25
VOLUME 59101
52-Week high 60.50
52-Week low 25.80
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 64
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Global Offshore Services Ltd. (GLOBOFFS) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT
DATE		 PURPOSE RECORD
DATE		 EX-BONUS
DATE		 RATIO PREMIUM
No record found.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Global Offshore Services: