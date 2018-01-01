You are here » Home » » Global Securities Ltd
Global Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 530657
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE742K01018
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Global Securities Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Global Securities Ltd
Global Securities Ltd. (GLOBALSEC) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|AGM DATE
|REMARKS
|16-09-2016
|AGM
|30-09-2016
|AGM 30/09/2016
|10-09-2015
|AGM
|30-09-2015
|AGM : 30/09/2015
|09-09-2014
|AGM
|23-09-2014
|AGM 23.09.2014
