Globus Corporation Ltd

Globus Corpooration Limited engages in manufacturing and trading power conductor cables in India. It offers aluminum conductor and steel reinforced products, including aluminum, copper, G. I., and S.S. wires; copper, M. S., and steel rods; electric items; G P. and H. R. sheets; and P.V.C. wrappers. The companys manufacturing facility is located at 102-A, SVCI, Estate, IDA Bolaram, Medak District ...> More