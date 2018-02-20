You are here » Home
Globus Power Generation Ltd.
|BSE: 526025
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE064L01015
|
BSE
10:51 | 20 Feb
|
12.16
|
-0.63
(-4.93%)
|
OPEN
12.16
|
HIGH
12.16
|
LOW
12.16
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Globus Power Generation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.16
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.79
|VOLUME
|8
|52-Week high
|24.15
|52-Week low
|11.92
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|120
|Buy Price
|12.16
|Buy Qty
|57.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|12.16
|CLOSE
|12.79
|VOLUME
|8
|52-Week high
|24.15
|52-Week low
|11.92
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|120
|Buy Price
|12.16
|Buy Qty
|57.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Globus Power Generation Ltd.
Globus Power Generation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Globus Power Generation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|0.25
|-
|Other Income
|
|1.16
|-
|Total Income
|
|1.42
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.13
|0.76
|-82.89
|Operating Profit
|-0.13
|0.66
|-119.7
|Net Profit
|-0.13
|-0.94
|86.17
|Equity Capital
|98.95
|98.95
| -
Globus Power Generation Ltd - Peer Group
Globus Power Generation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Globus Power Generation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Globus Power Generation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.16
|
|12.16
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.16
|Month Low/High
|12.16
|
|13.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.92
|
|24.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|228.00
