Globus Power Generation Ltd.

BSE: 526025 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE064L01015
BSE 10:51 | 20 Feb 12.16 -0.63
(-4.93%)
OPEN

12.16

 HIGH

12.16

 LOW

12.16
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Globus Power Generation Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 12.16
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.79
VOLUME 8
52-Week high 24.15
52-Week low 11.92
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 120
Buy Price 12.16
Buy Qty 57.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Globus Power Generation Ltd.

Globus Power Generation Ltd

Globus Power Generation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   120
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.98
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Globus Power Generation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.25 -
Other Income 1.16 -
Total Income 1.42 -
Total Expenses 0.13 0.76 -82.89
Operating Profit -0.13 0.66 -119.7
Net Profit -0.13 -0.94 86.17
Equity Capital 98.95 98.95 -
Globus Power Generation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Zandu Realty 1769.55 -0.45 142.63
Mercantile Vent. 11.50 3.14 128.71
PVP Ventures 5.16 -4.97 126.45
Globus Power 12.16 -4.93 120.32
Ansal Housing 19.65 -3.44 116.70
Lancor Holdings 26.00 -1.70 105.30
Prajay Engg. 12.51 -4.14 87.49
Globus Power Generation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.68
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 18.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 1.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.02
Globus Power Generation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Globus Power Generation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.16
12.16
Week Low/High 0.00
12.16
Month Low/High 12.16
13.00
YEAR Low/High 11.92
24.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
228.00

Quick Links for Globus Power Generation: