JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » GMM Pfaudler Ltd

GMM Pfaudler Ltd.

BSE: 505255 Sector: Engineering
NSE: GMMPFAUDLR ISIN Code: INE541A01023
BSE LIVE 14:16 | 12 Mar 704.00 0.55
(0.08%)
OPEN

704.95

 HIGH

705.00

 LOW

685.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan GMM Pfaudler Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 704.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 703.45
VOLUME 2301
52-Week high 884.80
52-Week low 501.85
P/E 37.65
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,028
Buy Price 690.10
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 704.00
Sell Qty 48.00
OPEN 704.95
CLOSE 703.45
VOLUME 2301
52-Week high 884.80
52-Week low 501.85
P/E 37.65
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,028
Buy Price 690.10
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 704.00
Sell Qty 48.00

About GMM Pfaudler Ltd.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd

GMM Pfaudler Ltd(GMMPL)[ formerly known as Gujarat Machinery Manufacturers], an Indian subsidiary of Pfaudler Inc of USA is primarily engaged in manufacture of corrosion resistant glass-lined equipment used primarily in the Chemical, Pharmaceutical and allied industries. The company also manufactures Wiped Film Evaporators, Agitated Nutche Filters, Hiefficiency Mixing Systems, PTFE lined equipment...> More

GMM Pfaudler Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,028
EPS - TTM () [*S] 18.70
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 37.65
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   35.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.57
Book Value / Share () [*S] 118.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.95
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

GMM Pfaudler Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 79.24 66.64 18.91
Other Income 0.86 1.23 -30.08
Total Income 80.1 67.87 18.02
Total Expenses 66.93 56.08 19.35
Operating Profit 13.18 11.78 11.88
Net Profit 7.37 6.19 19.06
Equity Capital 2.92 2.92 -
> More on GMM Pfaudler Ltd Financials Results

GMM Pfaudler Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Power Mech Proj. 870.50 1.39 1280.51
Esab India 755.00 0.88 1161.95
Dynamatic Tech. 1723.65 -0.86 1092.79
GMM Pfaudler 704.00 0.08 1027.84
Shakti Pumps 525.55 0.25 965.96
Disa India 6299.95 1.61 913.49
Elecon Engg.Co 80.25 0.44 900.41
> More on GMM Pfaudler Ltd Peer Group

GMM Pfaudler Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.37
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.12
> More on GMM Pfaudler Ltd Share Holding Pattern

GMM Pfaudler Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.26% NA 0.05% -0.82%
1 Month -6.16% NA -1.57% -0.79%
3 Month 5.40% NA 1.61% 1.04%
6 Month 12.21% NA 4.99% 4.41%
1 Year 37.45% NA 16.64% 16.20%
3 Year 136.00% NA 16.70% 18.45%

GMM Pfaudler Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 685.25
705.00
Week Low/High 661.00
720.00
Month Low/High 661.00
780.00
YEAR Low/High 501.85
885.00
All TIME Low/High 9.20
885.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for GMM Pfaudler: