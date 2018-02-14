GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
|BSE: 505255
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: GMMPFAUDLR
|ISIN Code: INE541A01023
|BSE LIVE 14:16 | 12 Mar
|704.00
|
0.55
(0.08%)
|
OPEN
704.95
|
HIGH
705.00
|
LOW
685.25
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|GMM Pfaudler Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
About GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
GMM Pfaudler Ltd(GMMPL)[ formerly known as Gujarat Machinery Manufacturers], an Indian subsidiary of Pfaudler Inc of USA is primarily engaged in manufacture of corrosion resistant glass-lined equipment used primarily in the Chemical, Pharmaceutical and allied industries. The company also manufactures Wiped Film Evaporators, Agitated Nutche Filters, Hiefficiency Mixing Systems, PTFE lined equipment...> More
GMM Pfaudler Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,028
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|18.70
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|37.65
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|35.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.57
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|118.22
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.95
GMM Pfaudler Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|79.24
|66.64
|18.91
|Other Income
|0.86
|1.23
|-30.08
|Total Income
|80.1
|67.87
|18.02
|Total Expenses
|66.93
|56.08
|19.35
|Operating Profit
|13.18
|11.78
|11.88
|Net Profit
|7.37
|6.19
|19.06
|Equity Capital
|2.92
|2.92
|-
GMM Pfaudler Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Power Mech Proj.
|870.50
|1.39
|1280.51
|Esab India
|755.00
|0.88
|1161.95
|Dynamatic Tech.
|1723.65
|-0.86
|1092.79
|GMM Pfaudler
|704.00
|0.08
|1027.84
|Shakti Pumps
|525.55
|0.25
|965.96
|Disa India
|6299.95
|1.61
|913.49
|Elecon Engg.Co
|80.25
|0.44
|900.41
GMM Pfaudler Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
GMM Pfaudler Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.26%
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.82%
|1 Month
|-6.16%
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.79%
|3 Month
|5.40%
|NA
|1.61%
|1.04%
|6 Month
|12.21%
|NA
|4.99%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|37.45%
|NA
|16.64%
|16.20%
|3 Year
|136.00%
|NA
|16.70%
|18.45%
GMM Pfaudler Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|685.25
|
|705.00
|Week Low/High
|661.00
|
|720.00
|Month Low/High
|661.00
|
|780.00
|YEAR Low/High
|501.85
|
|885.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.20
|
|885.00
