GMM Pfaudler Ltd

GMM Pfaudler Ltd(GMMPL)[ formerly known as Gujarat Machinery Manufacturers], an Indian subsidiary of Pfaudler Inc of USA is primarily engaged in manufacture of corrosion resistant glass-lined equipment used primarily in the Chemical, Pharmaceutical and allied industries. The company also manufactures Wiped Film Evaporators, Agitated Nutche Filters, Hiefficiency Mixing Systems, PTFE lined equipment...> More