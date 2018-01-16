Goa Carbon Ltd.
|BSE: 509567
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GOACARBON
|ISIN Code: INE426D01013
|BSE LIVE 15:00 | 12 Mar
|915.90
|
34.75
(3.94%)
|
OPEN
904.95
|
HIGH
917.95
|
LOW
891.65
|NSE LIVE 14:45 | 12 Mar
|904.10
|
19.90
(2.25%)
|
OPEN
906.15
|
HIGH
921.00
|
LOW
891.10
|OPEN
|904.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|881.15
|VOLUME
|56508
|52-Week high
|1215.40
|52-Week low
|103.15
|P/E
|17.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|838
|Buy Price
|913.55
|Buy Qty
|35.00
|Sell Price
|916.00
|Sell Qty
|5.00
About Goa Carbon Ltd.
Incorporated as a public limited company, Goa Carbons commenced production of calcined petroleum coke (CPC) in Jul.'95. In the first phase, a pig iron plant was installed at an estimated cost of Rs 72 cr. The second phase envisages setting up a Rs 250-cr plant for foundry-grade pig iron, and alloy and special steel billets. Company was awarded by CHEMEXCIL the certificate of merit. During ...> More
Goa Carbon Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|838
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|51.24
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.87
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Jan 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.51
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|105.47
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|8.68
Goa Carbon Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|186.63
|71.95
|159.39
|Other Income
|4.4
|1.26
|249.21
|Total Income
|191.03
|73.21
|160.93
|Total Expenses
|148.29
|70.08
|111.6
|Operating Profit
|42.75
|3.13
|1265.81
|Net Profit
|22.5
|-0.93
|2519.35
|Equity Capital
|9.15
|9.15
|-
Goa Carbon Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jayant Agro Org.
|340.00
|-2.06
|1020.00
|Foseco India
|1540.00
|-2.06
|984.06
|Ultramarine Pig.
|310.90
|0.52
|907.83
|Goa Carbon
|915.90
|3.94
|838.05
|Sh.Pushkar Chem.
|232.50
|3.01
|702.61
|Transpek Inds.
|1236.20
|-0.25
|691.04
|Fineotex Chem
|56.10
|-4.02
|630.00
Goa Carbon Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.77%
|-6.33%
|0.35%
|-0.67%
|1 Month
|-4.34%
|-0.77%
|-1.27%
|-0.63%
|3 Month
|12.91%
|8.03%
|1.92%
|1.20%
|6 Month
|144.47%
|141.09%
|5.31%
|4.57%
|1 Year
|758.79%
|756.56%
|17.00%
|16.37%
|3 Year
|1037.06%
|967.41%
|17.06%
|18.64%
Goa Carbon Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|891.65
|
|917.95
|Week Low/High
|842.00
|
|954.00
|Month Low/High
|842.00
|
|1039.00
|YEAR Low/High
|103.15
|
|1215.00
|All TIME Low/High
|8.18
|
|1215.00
