Goa Carbon Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company, Goa Carbons commenced production of calcined petroleum coke (CPC) in Jul.'95. In the first phase, a pig iron plant was installed at an estimated cost of Rs 72 cr. The second phase envisages setting up a Rs 250-cr plant for foundry-grade pig iron, and alloy and special steel billets. Company was awarded by CHEMEXCIL the certificate of merit. During ...> More