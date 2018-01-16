JUST IN
Goa Carbon Ltd.

BSE: 509567 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GOACARBON ISIN Code: INE426D01013
BSE LIVE 15:00 | 12 Mar 915.90 34.75
(3.94%)
OPEN

904.95

 HIGH

917.95

 LOW

891.65
NSE LIVE 14:45 | 12 Mar 904.10 19.90
(2.25%)
OPEN

906.15

 HIGH

921.00

 LOW

891.10
About Goa Carbon Ltd.

Goa Carbon Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company, Goa Carbons commenced production of calcined petroleum coke (CPC) in Jul.'95. In the first phase, a pig iron plant was installed at an estimated cost of Rs 72 cr. The second phase envisages setting up a Rs 250-cr plant for foundry-grade pig iron, and alloy and special steel billets. Company was awarded by CHEMEXCIL the certificate of merit. During ...> More

Goa Carbon Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   838
EPS - TTM () [*S] 51.24
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.87
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Jan 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.51
Book Value / Share () [*S] 105.47
P/B Ratio () [*S] 8.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Goa Carbon Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 186.63 71.95 159.39
Other Income 4.4 1.26 249.21
Total Income 191.03 73.21 160.93
Total Expenses 148.29 70.08 111.6
Operating Profit 42.75 3.13 1265.81
Net Profit 22.5 -0.93 2519.35
Equity Capital 9.15 9.15 -
Goa Carbon Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jayant Agro Org. 340.00 -2.06 1020.00
Foseco India 1540.00 -2.06 984.06
Ultramarine Pig. 310.90 0.52 907.83
Goa Carbon 915.90 3.94 838.05
Sh.Pushkar Chem. 232.50 3.01 702.61
Transpek Inds. 1236.20 -0.25 691.04
Fineotex Chem 56.10 -4.02 630.00
Goa Carbon Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.72
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.03
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 31.53
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.67
Goa Carbon Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.77% -6.33% 0.35% -0.67%
1 Month -4.34% -0.77% -1.27% -0.63%
3 Month 12.91% 8.03% 1.92% 1.20%
6 Month 144.47% 141.09% 5.31% 4.57%
1 Year 758.79% 756.56% 17.00% 16.37%
3 Year 1037.06% 967.41% 17.06% 18.64%

Goa Carbon Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 891.65
917.95
Week Low/High 842.00
954.00
Month Low/High 842.00
1039.00
YEAR Low/High 103.15
1215.00
All TIME Low/High 8.18
1215.00

