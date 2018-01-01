GOCL Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 506480
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GOCLCORP
|ISIN Code: INE077F01035
|BSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar
|531.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
530.00
|
HIGH
535.00
|
LOW
528.05
|NSE LIVE 14:16 | 12 Mar
|531.00
|
3.30
(0.63%)
|
OPEN
532.75
|
HIGH
545.00
|
LOW
526.10
|OPEN
|530.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|531.00
|VOLUME
|467
|52-Week high
|700.00
|52-Week low
|330.00
|P/E
|194.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,631
|Buy Price
|529.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|534.00
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|532.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|527.70
|VOLUME
|2703
|52-Week high
|699.55
|52-Week low
|329.05
|P/E
|194.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,631
|Buy Price
|530.15
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|533.00
|Sell Qty
|107.00
|OPEN
|530.00
|CLOSE
|531.00
|VOLUME
|467
|52-Week high
|700.00
|52-Week low
|330.00
|P/E
|194.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,631
|Buy Price
|529.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|534.00
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|532.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|527.70
|VOLUME
|2703
|52-Week high
|699.55
|52-Week low
|329.05
|P/E
|194.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2631.10
|Buy Price
|530.15
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|533.00
|Sell Qty
|107.00
About GOCL Corporation Ltd.
Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd is one of the leading companies in the business of lubricants and Emplobond clad products. The company is in the business of industrial explosives, mining products, lubricants, speciality oils and chemicals, active pharma ingredients and pharma formulations. The company is multi-locational with factories and service centres across India. The IDL division has three main...> More
GOCL Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,631
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.73
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|194.51
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|80.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.30
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|74.26
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.15
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
GOCL Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|22.28
|134.31
|-83.41
|Other Income
|7.91
|20.71
|-61.81
|Total Income
|30.19
|155.02
|-80.53
|Total Expenses
|23.42
|128.07
|-81.71
|Operating Profit
|6.78
|26.95
|-74.84
|Net Profit
|5.75
|5.05
|13.86
|Equity Capital
|9.91
|9.91
|-
GOCL Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Deepak Nitrite
|234.70
|-0.82
|3201.31
|NOCIL
|192.30
|-1.26
|3161.03
|Sudarshan Chem.
|413.65
|-0.96
|2864.53
|GOCL Corpn.
|531.00
|0.00
|2631.10
|GHCL
|264.25
|-1.05
|2574.32
|Advance. Enzyme.
|220.00
|2.56
|2456.30
|Tide Water Oil
|6254.70
|0.13
|2176.64
GOCL Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
GOCL Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.15%
|-5.73%
|0.06%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-10.12%
|-11.37%
|-1.55%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|2.14%
|3.11%
|1.62%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|9.17%
|7.33%
|5.00%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|59.41%
|55.51%
|16.66%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|263.20%
|245.48%
|16.72%
|18.42%
GOCL Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|528.05
|
|535.00
|Week Low/High
|515.95
|
|561.00
|Month Low/High
|515.95
|
|602.00
|YEAR Low/High
|330.00
|
|700.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.13
|
|700.00
Quick Links for GOCL Corporation:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices