JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » GOCL Corporation Ltd

GOCL Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 506480 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GOCLCORP ISIN Code: INE077F01035
BSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar 531.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

530.00

 HIGH

535.00

 LOW

528.05
NSE LIVE 14:16 | 12 Mar 531.00 3.30
(0.63%)
OPEN

532.75

 HIGH

545.00

 LOW

526.10
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 530.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 531.00
VOLUME 467
52-Week high 700.00
52-Week low 330.00
P/E 194.51
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,631
Buy Price 529.10
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 534.00
Sell Qty 200.00
OPEN 530.00
CLOSE 531.00
VOLUME 467
52-Week high 700.00
52-Week low 330.00
P/E 194.51
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,631
Buy Price 529.10
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 534.00
Sell Qty 200.00

About GOCL Corporation Ltd.

GOCL Corporation Ltd

Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd is one of the leading companies in the business of lubricants and Emplobond clad products. The company is in the business of industrial explosives, mining products, lubricants, speciality oils and chemicals, active pharma ingredients and pharma formulations. The company is multi-locational with factories and service centres across India. The IDL division has three main...> More

GOCL Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,631
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.73
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 194.51
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   80.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.30
Book Value / Share () [*S] 74.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

GOCL Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 22.28 134.31 -83.41
Other Income 7.91 20.71 -61.81
Total Income 30.19 155.02 -80.53
Total Expenses 23.42 128.07 -81.71
Operating Profit 6.78 26.95 -74.84
Net Profit 5.75 5.05 13.86
Equity Capital 9.91 9.91 -
> More on GOCL Corporation Ltd Financials Results

GOCL Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Deepak Nitrite 234.70 -0.82 3201.31
NOCIL 192.30 -1.26 3161.03
Sudarshan Chem. 413.65 -0.96 2864.53
GOCL Corpn. 531.00 0.00 2631.10
GHCL 264.25 -1.05 2574.32
Advance. Enzyme. 220.00 2.56 2456.30
Tide Water Oil 6254.70 0.13 2176.64
> More on GOCL Corporation Ltd Peer Group

GOCL Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.93
Banks/FIs 1.86
FIIs 0.92
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 3.13
Indian Public 16.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.32
> More on GOCL Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

GOCL Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.15% -5.73% 0.06% -0.85%
1 Month -10.12% -11.37% -1.55% -0.82%
3 Month 2.14% 3.11% 1.62% 1.01%
6 Month 9.17% 7.33% 5.00% 4.37%
1 Year 59.41% 55.51% 16.66% 16.16%
3 Year 263.20% 245.48% 16.72% 18.42%

GOCL Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 528.05
535.00
Week Low/High 515.95
561.00
Month Low/High 515.95
602.00
YEAR Low/High 330.00
700.00
All TIME Low/High 2.13
700.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for GOCL Corporation: