Godavari Drugs Ltd

Godavari Drugs is engaged in manufacturing drugs. Sulphamethoxazole (SMX), the main product of the company, is a widely used anti-bacterial drug enjoying good export demand. The company has expanded its SMX capacity from 540 tpa to 720 tpa, integrating backward into the manufacture of drug intermediates, sulphamethoxide (cap.: 450 tpa) and diethyl oxalate, DEO (cap.: 750 tpa), and diversifying ...> More