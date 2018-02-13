JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Godavari Drugs Ltd

Godavari Drugs Ltd.

BSE: 530317 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE362C01012
BSE 15:08 | 12 Mar 32.55 -1.45
(-4.26%)
OPEN

33.00

 HIGH

34.00

 LOW

32.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Godavari Drugs Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 33.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 34.00
VOLUME 1610
52-Week high 47.90
52-Week low 30.00
P/E 22.76
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 25
Buy Price 32.55
Buy Qty 24.00
Sell Price 33.75
Sell Qty 100.00
OPEN 33.00
CLOSE 34.00
VOLUME 1610
52-Week high 47.90
52-Week low 30.00
P/E 22.76
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 25
Buy Price 32.55
Buy Qty 24.00
Sell Price 33.75
Sell Qty 100.00

About Godavari Drugs Ltd.

Godavari Drugs Ltd

Godavari Drugs is engaged in manufacturing drugs. Sulphamethoxazole (SMX), the main product of the company, is a widely used anti-bacterial drug enjoying good export demand. The company has expanded its SMX capacity from 540 tpa to 720 tpa, integrating backward into the manufacture of drug intermediates, sulphamethoxide (cap.: 450 tpa) and diethyl oxalate, DEO (cap.: 750 tpa), and diversifying ...> More

Godavari Drugs Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   25
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.43
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.76
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Godavari Drugs Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.25 15.85 -10.09
Other Income 0.37 0.01 3600
Total Income 14.62 15.86 -7.82
Total Expenses 13.32 14.47 -7.95
Operating Profit 1.3 1.39 -6.47
Net Profit 0.33 0.38 -13.16
Equity Capital 7.53 7.53 -
> More on Godavari Drugs Ltd Financials Results

Godavari Drugs Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Plethico Pharma. 7.94 -4.91 27.05
Phaarmasia 37.55 -1.96 25.65
ANG Lifesciences 48.00 -6.34 24.86
Godavari Drugs 32.55 -4.26 24.51
Sandu Pharma. 33.60 -2.75 23.79
Biofil Chemicals 13.95 -2.79 22.70
Concord Drugs 25.95 -1.89 20.40
> More on Godavari Drugs Ltd Peer Group

Godavari Drugs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.43
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.62
> More on Godavari Drugs Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Godavari Drugs Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.26% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.55% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -9.46% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -12.73% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -17.28% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -50.72% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Godavari Drugs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 32.25
34.00
Week Low/High 32.25
36.00
Month Low/High 32.25
37.00
YEAR Low/High 30.00
48.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
92.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Godavari Drugs: