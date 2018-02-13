Godavari Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 530317
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE362C01012
|BSE 15:08 | 12 Mar
|32.55
|
-1.45
(-4.26%)
|
OPEN
33.00
|
HIGH
34.00
|
LOW
32.25
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Godavari Drugs Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|33.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|34.00
|VOLUME
|1610
|52-Week high
|47.90
|52-Week low
|30.00
|P/E
|22.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25
|Buy Price
|32.55
|Buy Qty
|24.00
|Sell Price
|33.75
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About Godavari Drugs Ltd.
Godavari Drugs is engaged in manufacturing drugs. Sulphamethoxazole (SMX), the main product of the company, is a widely used anti-bacterial drug enjoying good export demand. The company has expanded its SMX capacity from 540 tpa to 720 tpa, integrating backward into the manufacture of drug intermediates, sulphamethoxide (cap.: 450 tpa) and diethyl oxalate, DEO (cap.: 750 tpa), and diversifying ...> More
Godavari Drugs Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|25
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.43
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|22.76
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|21.76
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.50
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The December 2017 Quarter
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) & 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) & 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Godavari Drugs Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.25
|15.85
|-10.09
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.01
|3600
|Total Income
|14.62
|15.86
|-7.82
|Total Expenses
|13.32
|14.47
|-7.95
|Operating Profit
|1.3
|1.39
|-6.47
|Net Profit
|0.33
|0.38
|-13.16
|Equity Capital
|7.53
|7.53
|-
Godavari Drugs Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Plethico Pharma.
|7.94
|-4.91
|27.05
|Phaarmasia
|37.55
|-1.96
|25.65
|ANG Lifesciences
|48.00
|-6.34
|24.86
|Godavari Drugs
|32.55
|-4.26
|24.51
|Sandu Pharma.
|33.60
|-2.75
|23.79
|Biofil Chemicals
|13.95
|-2.79
|22.70
|Concord Drugs
|25.95
|-1.89
|20.40
Godavari Drugs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Godavari Drugs Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.26%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.55%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-9.46%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-12.73%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-17.28%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-50.72%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Godavari Drugs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|32.25
|
|34.00
|Week Low/High
|32.25
|
|36.00
|Month Low/High
|32.25
|
|37.00
|YEAR Low/High
|30.00
|
|48.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|92.00
