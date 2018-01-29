You are here » Home
Gogia Capital Services Ltd.
|BSE: 531600
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE832C01014
|
BSE
09:26 | 06 Mar
|
22.60
|
-1.15
(-4.84%)
|
OPEN
22.60
|
HIGH
22.60
|
LOW
22.60
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gogia Capital Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|22.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.75
|VOLUME
|201
|52-Week high
|28.85
|52-Week low
|22.60
|P/E
|9.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Gogia Capital Services Ltd.
Gogia Capital Services Ltd
Gogia International Securities Limited fromerly known as Gogia Capital Services Ltd., was incorporated as a private limited company on June 1994 and subsequently converted into public limited company on May 1995.
The company was promoted by Sh. Satish Gogia to carry on the business of arranging technical & Fianancial collaboration and Joint venture for projects beting set up in Indian by Forei...> More
Gogia Capital Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gogia Capital Services Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.8
|0.7
|14.29
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.13
|184.62
|Total Income
|1.17
|0.83
|40.96
|Total Expenses
|0.52
|0.3
|73.33
|Operating Profit
|0.65
|0.53
|22.64
|Net Profit
|0.14
|0.28
|-50
|Equity Capital
|3.15
|3.15
| -
Gogia Capital Services Ltd - Peer Group
Gogia Capital Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gogia Capital Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gogia Capital Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|22.60
|
|22.60
|Week Low/High
|22.60
|
|23.00
|Month Low/High
|22.60
|
|25.00
|YEAR Low/High
|22.60
|
|29.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|126.00
