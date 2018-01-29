JUST IN
Gogia Capital Services Ltd.

BSE: 531600 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE832C01014
BSE 09:26 | 06 Mar 22.60 -1.15
(-4.84%)
OPEN

22.60

 HIGH

22.60

 LOW

22.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gogia Capital Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Gogia Capital Services Ltd.

Gogia Capital Services Ltd

Gogia International Securities Limited fromerly known as Gogia Capital Services Ltd., was incorporated as a private limited company on June 1994 and subsequently converted into public limited company on May 1995. The company was promoted by Sh. Satish Gogia to carry on the business of arranging technical & Fianancial collaboration and Joint venture for projects beting set up in Indian by Forei...> More

Gogia Capital Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.48
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.11
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 50.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gogia Capital Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.8 0.7 14.29
Other Income 0.37 0.13 184.62
Total Income 1.17 0.83 40.96
Total Expenses 0.52 0.3 73.33
Operating Profit 0.65 0.53 22.64
Net Profit 0.14 0.28 -50
Equity Capital 3.15 3.15 -
Gogia Capital Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nalin Lease Fin. 21.95 -4.98 7.16
Golech.Glob.Fin. 13.00 -0.76 7.15
Hasti Finance 6.58 -1.94 7.13
Gogia Capital 22.60 -4.84 7.12
Gemstone Invest. 0.95 -2.06 7.11
Tokyo Finance 9.88 -5.00 6.89
Adharshila Cap. 12.50 25.00 6.88
Gogia Capital Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.69
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.08
Gogia Capital Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gogia Capital Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 22.60
22.60
Week Low/High 22.60
23.00
Month Low/High 22.60
25.00
YEAR Low/High 22.60
29.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
126.00

