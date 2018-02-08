JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Golden Carpets Ltd

Golden Carpets Ltd.

BSE: 531928 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE595D01015
BSE 15:40 | 28 Feb 5.32 0.16
(3.10%)
OPEN

5.16

 HIGH

5.40

 LOW

5.16
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Golden Carpets Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 5.16
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.16
VOLUME 1540
52-Week high 7.35
52-Week low 5.10
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 5.16
CLOSE 5.16
VOLUME 1540
52-Week high 7.35
52-Week low 5.10
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Golden Carpets Ltd.

Golden Carpets Ltd

Golden Carpets Ltd was incorporated in the uear 1993. The company in technical collaboration from Belgium unveils a new revolution in the woven carpet industry, supported with state-of-the-art CRM Looms. Golden carpets with its modern looms, has computerized electronic jacquard with incorporated weaving technology....> More

Golden Carpets Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -2.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Golden Carpets Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.15 0.25 -40
Other Income -
Total Income 0.15 0.25 -40
Total Expenses 0.2 0.25 -20
Operating Profit -0.05 0.01 -600
Net Profit -0.08 -0.13 38.46
Equity Capital 6.49 6.49 -
> More on Golden Carpets Ltd Financials Results

Golden Carpets Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Adinath Textiles 5.42 -4.91 3.69
Pasari Spinning 2.54 0.00 3.51
Shree Mfg. Co. 6.32 4.98 3.48
RLF 3.45 -1.43 3.45
Khoobsurat Ltd 0.26 -3.70 3.45
Golden Carpets 5.32 3.10 3.45
Gravity (India) 3.78 -4.79 3.40
> More on Golden Carpets Ltd Peer Group

Golden Carpets Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.25
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.40
> More on Golden Carpets Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Golden Carpets Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -5.51% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Golden Carpets Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.16
5.40
Week Low/High 0.00
5.40
Month Low/High 5.15
5.00
YEAR Low/High 5.10
7.00
All TIME Low/High 1.91
77.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Golden Carpets: