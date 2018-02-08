Golden Carpets Ltd.
|BSE: 531928
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE595D01015
|BSE 15:40 | 28 Feb
|5.32
|
0.16
(3.10%)
|
OPEN
5.16
|
HIGH
5.40
|
LOW
5.16
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Golden Carpets Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Golden Carpets Ltd.
Golden Carpets Ltd was incorporated in the uear 1993. The company in technical collaboration from Belgium unveils a new revolution in the woven carpet industry, supported with state-of-the-art CRM Looms. Golden carpets with its modern looms, has computerized electronic jacquard with incorporated weaving technology....> More
Golden Carpets Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-2.13
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-2.50
Announcement
-
Board Meeting Will Be Held On 08.02.2018 For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Statements For The Qua
-
Statement Of Investor Grievance For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
Financial Results For The Half Year And Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
-
-
Intimation Of Date Of Board Meeting 10Th November 2017-Considering Un-Audited Financial Results For
Golden Carpets Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.15
|0.25
|-40
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.15
|0.25
|-40
|Total Expenses
|0.2
|0.25
|-20
|Operating Profit
|-0.05
|0.01
|-600
|Net Profit
|-0.08
|-0.13
|38.46
|Equity Capital
|6.49
|6.49
|-
Golden Carpets Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Adinath Textiles
|5.42
|-4.91
|3.69
|Pasari Spinning
|2.54
|0.00
|3.51
|Shree Mfg. Co.
|6.32
|4.98
|3.48
|RLF
|3.45
|-1.43
|3.45
|Khoobsurat Ltd
|0.26
|-3.70
|3.45
|Golden Carpets
|5.32
|3.10
|3.45
|Gravity (India)
|3.78
|-4.79
|3.40
Golden Carpets Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-5.51%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Golden Carpets Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.16
|
|5.40
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.40
|Month Low/High
|5.15
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.10
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.91
|
|77.00
