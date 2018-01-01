JUST IN
Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd.

BSE: 530579 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE152C01025
BSE 14:51 | 12 Mar 8.01 -0.29
(-3.49%)
OPEN

8.20

 HIGH

8.64

 LOW

7.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd.

Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd

Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd provides assets finance, investment banking, and equipment lease and finance solutions in India. It offers inter corporate loans, personal loans, and investments in quoted and unquoted securities. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Kolkata, India. In November 2011, the name of the company was changed from Golden Securities Ltd to Golden Goenka Fincorp Lt...

Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   152
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.85
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.42
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   4.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Jul 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.21 4.53 59.16
Other Income 0.08 -
Total Income 7.29 4.53 60.93
Total Expenses 2.13 2.37 -10.13
Operating Profit 5.16 2.16 138.89
Net Profit 3.6 0.4 800
Equity Capital 95.12 95.12 -
Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Alps Motor Fin 15.65 -1.88 159.00
Monotype India 2.20 0.00 154.68
Sai Baba Invt. 13.63 0.00 153.61
Golden Goenka 8.01 -3.49 152.38
India Home 106.70 4.05 152.37
Oscar Investment 85.10 -6.28 147.05
Vibrant Glo. Cap 63.05 -1.41 144.45
Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.04
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 5.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 38.82
Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.49% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.93% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -31.30% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 26.74% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -6.75% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 130.84% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.90
8.64
Week Low/High 7.77
9.00
Month Low/High 7.77
10.00
YEAR Low/High 5.73
14.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
43.00

