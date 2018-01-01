You are here » Home
» Company
» Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd
Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd.
|BSE: 530579
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE152C01025
|
BSE
14:51 | 12 Mar
|
8.01
|
-0.29
(-3.49%)
|
OPEN
8.20
|
HIGH
8.64
|
LOW
7.90
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.30
|VOLUME
|9909
|52-Week high
|13.70
|52-Week low
|5.73
|P/E
|9.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|152
|Buy Price
|8.01
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|8.02
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|152
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|8.20
|CLOSE
|8.30
|VOLUME
|9909
|52-Week high
|13.70
|52-Week low
|5.73
|P/E
|9.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|152
|Buy Price
|8.01
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|8.02
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|152.38
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd.
Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd
Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd provides assets finance, investment banking, and equipment lease and finance solutions in India. It offers inter corporate loans, personal loans, and investments in quoted and unquoted securities. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Kolkata, India. In November 2011, the name of the company was changed from Golden Securities Ltd to Golden Goenka Fincorp Lt...> More
Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.21
|4.53
|59.16
|Other Income
|0.08
|
|-
|Total Income
|7.29
|4.53
|60.93
|Total Expenses
|2.13
|2.37
|-10.13
|Operating Profit
|5.16
|2.16
|138.89
|Net Profit
|3.6
|0.4
|800
|Equity Capital
|95.12
|95.12
| -
Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd - Peer Group
Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.49%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.93%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-31.30%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|26.74%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-6.75%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|130.84%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.90
|
|8.64
|Week Low/High
|7.77
|
|9.00
|Month Low/High
|7.77
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.73
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|43.00
Quick Links for Golden Goenka Fincorp: