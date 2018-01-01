Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd

Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd provides assets finance, investment banking, and equipment lease and finance solutions in India. It offers inter corporate loans, personal loans, and investments in quoted and unquoted securities. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Kolkata, India. In November 2011, the name of the company was changed from Golden Securities Ltd to Golden Goenka Fincorp Lt...> More