Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd.

BSE: 509024 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE088E01019
BSE LIVE 13:45 | 27 Aug Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 109.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 115.50
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 109.80
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 163
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 109.80
Sell Qty 3023.00
About Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd.

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   163
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 11.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 14.87 14.87 -
Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Zodiac Vent. 46.05 -4.95 171.77
Baid Leasing 168.50 -0.12 170.19
Pro Fin Capital 238.90 1.96 168.90
Golden Legand Ls 109.80 -4.94 163.27
Inditrade Cap. 69.40 2.97 162.05
Sakthi Finance 32.00 2.89 160.00
Alps Motor Fin 15.65 -1.88 159.00
Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 70.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 29.41
Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.25% -0.82%
1 Month NA NA -1.37% -0.78%
3 Month NA NA 1.82% 1.05%
6 Month NA NA 5.20% 4.41%
1 Year NA NA 16.88% 16.20%
3 Year -43.37% NA 16.94% 18.46%

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 109.80
109.80
Week Low/High 0.00
109.80
Month Low/High 0.00
109.80
YEAR Low/High 0.00
109.80
All TIME Low/High 4.00
356.00

