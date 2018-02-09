Golden Tobacco Ltd.
|BSE: 500151
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GOLDENTOBC
|ISIN Code: INE973A01010
|BSE LIVE 13:40 | 12 Mar
|62.00
|
-1.00
(-1.59%)
|
OPEN
62.95
|
HIGH
63.00
|
LOW
62.00
|NSE LIVE 12:55 | 12 Mar
|64.50
|
1.50
(2.38%)
|
OPEN
63.00
|
HIGH
64.50
|
LOW
63.00
|OPEN
|62.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|63.00
|VOLUME
|5472
|52-Week high
|86.05
|52-Week low
|48.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|109
|Buy Price
|60.10
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|64.00
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|63.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|63.00
|VOLUME
|5019
|52-Week high
|85.80
|52-Week low
|46.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|109
|Buy Price
|60.05
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|64.50
|Sell Qty
|482.00
|OPEN
|62.95
|CLOSE
|63.00
|VOLUME
|5472
|52-Week high
|86.05
|52-Week low
|48.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|109
|Buy Price
|60.10
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|64.00
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|63.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|63.00
|VOLUME
|5019
|52-Week high
|85.80
|52-Week low
|46.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|109.18
|Buy Price
|60.05
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|64.50
|Sell Qty
|482.00
About Golden Tobacco Ltd.
Golden Tobacco Ltd, the flagship of Dalmia group is one of the prominent players in the cigarette market. The company's principal activity is to manufacture and market cigarettes and processed tobacco. They manufacture various categories of cigarettes, namely full flavor, lights, ultra lights, menthol, menthol lights and extra menthol lights. The company later diversified into petrochemicals, addi...> More
Golden Tobacco Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|109
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-114.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.54
Announcement
Golden Tobacco Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|57.95
|8.59
|574.62
|Other Income
|7.13
|0.32
|2128.13
|Total Income
|65.08
|8.9
|631.24
|Total Expenses
|38.34
|12.47
|207.46
|Operating Profit
|26.74
|-3.56
|851.12
|Net Profit
|17.22
|-10.7
|260.93
|Equity Capital
|17.59
|17.59
|-
Golden Tobacco Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|VST Inds.
|2950.00
|-1.31
|4554.80
|Godfrey Phillips
|828.00
|2.72
|4305.60
|Indian Wood Prod
|685.00
|2.01
|438.40
|Golden Tobacco
|62.00
|-1.59
|109.18
|NTC Inds.
|48.00
|0.00
|51.60
|Sinnar Bidi Udy.
|430.00
|2.14
|8.60
Golden Tobacco Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Golden Tobacco Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.59%
|NA
|-0.08%
|-0.93%
|1 Month
|-11.37%
|NA
|-1.69%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|NA
|22.86%
|1.49%
|0.93%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.86%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|-11.43%
|-10.91%
|16.50%
|16.07%
|3 Year
|42.37%
|44.30%
|16.56%
|18.32%
Golden Tobacco Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|62.00
|
|63.00
|Week Low/High
|62.00
|
|64.00
|Month Low/High
|62.00
|
|71.00
|YEAR Low/High
|48.00
|
|86.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.65
|
|750.00
Quick Links for Golden Tobacco:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices