Golden Tobacco Ltd.

BSE: 500151 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GOLDENTOBC ISIN Code: INE973A01010
About Golden Tobacco Ltd.

Golden Tobacco Ltd

Golden Tobacco Ltd, the flagship of Dalmia group is one of the prominent players in the cigarette market. The company's principal activity is to manufacture and market cigarettes and processed tobacco. They manufacture various categories of cigarettes, namely full flavor, lights, ultra lights, menthol, menthol lights and extra menthol lights. The company later diversified into petrochemicals, addi...

Golden Tobacco Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   109
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -114.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Golden Tobacco Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 57.95 8.59 574.62
Other Income 7.13 0.32 2128.13
Total Income 65.08 8.9 631.24
Total Expenses 38.34 12.47 207.46
Operating Profit 26.74 -3.56 851.12
Net Profit 17.22 -10.7 260.93
Equity Capital 17.59 17.59 -
Golden Tobacco Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
VST Inds. 2950.00 -1.31 4554.80
Godfrey Phillips 828.00 2.72 4305.60
Indian Wood Prod 685.00 2.01 438.40
Golden Tobacco 62.00 -1.59 109.18
NTC Inds. 48.00 0.00 51.60
Sinnar Bidi Udy. 430.00 2.14 8.60
Golden Tobacco Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 26.02
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.02
Insurance 0.02
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 34.67
Custodians 0.00
Other 39.21
Golden Tobacco Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.59% NA -0.08% -0.93%
1 Month -11.37% NA -1.69% -0.90%
3 Month NA 22.86% 1.49% 0.93%
6 Month NA NA 4.86% 4.29%
1 Year -11.43% -10.91% 16.50% 16.07%
3 Year 42.37% 44.30% 16.56% 18.32%

Golden Tobacco Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 62.00
63.00
Week Low/High 62.00
64.00
Month Low/High 62.00
71.00
YEAR Low/High 48.00
86.00
All TIME Low/High 3.65
750.00

