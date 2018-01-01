Goldiam International Ltd

Promoted by M R Bhansali and K R Bhansali, Goldiam International started exports of cut and polished diamonds and of plain and studded gold jewellery in 1986. The company was converted into a public limited company in Aug.'94. It undertakes jewellery-making in addition to diamond cutting and polishing. It has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bombay, in an exclusive 100% export-orien...> More