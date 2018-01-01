You are here » Home
» Company
» Goldiam International Ltd
Goldiam International Ltd.
|BSE: 526729
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GOLDIAM
|ISIN Code: INE025B01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
69.80
|
0.30
(0.43%)
|
OPEN
70.60
|
HIGH
71.40
|
LOW
68.00
|
NSE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
68.75
|
-0.85
(-1.22%)
|
OPEN
70.55
|
HIGH
71.75
|
LOW
68.40
|OPEN
|70.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|69.50
|VOLUME
|1567
|52-Week high
|99.30
|52-Week low
|68.00
|P/E
|17.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|174
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|69.75
|Sell Qty
|9.00
|OPEN
|70.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|69.60
|VOLUME
|12324
|52-Week high
|99.80
|52-Week low
|68.40
|P/E
|17.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|174
|Buy Price
|68.75
|Buy Qty
|19.00
|Sell Price
|69.15
|Sell Qty
|29.00
|OPEN
|70.60
|CLOSE
|69.50
|VOLUME
|1567
|52-Week high
|99.30
|52-Week low
|68.00
|P/E
|17.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|174
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|69.75
|Sell Qty
|9.00
|OPEN
|70.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|69.60
|VOLUME
|12324
|52-Week high
|99.80
|52-Week low
|68.40
|P/E
|17.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|174.15
|Buy Price
|68.75
|Buy Qty
|19.00
|Sell Price
|69.15
|Sell Qty
|29.00
About Goldiam International Ltd.
Goldiam International Ltd
Promoted by M R Bhansali and K R Bhansali, Goldiam International started exports of cut and polished diamonds and of plain and studded gold jewellery in 1986. The company was converted into a public limited company in Aug.'94.
It undertakes jewellery-making in addition to diamond cutting and polishing. It has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bombay, in an exclusive 100% export-orien...> More
Goldiam International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Goldiam International Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Goldiam International Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|102.45
|99.78
|2.68
|Other Income
|0.3
|3.08
|-90.26
|Total Income
|102.75
|102.86
|-0.11
|Total Expenses
|93.05
|92.4
|0.7
|Operating Profit
|9.7
|10.46
|-7.27
|Net Profit
|6.86
|6.3
|8.89
|Equity Capital
|24.95
|24.95
| -
Goldiam International Ltd - Peer Group
Goldiam International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Goldiam International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.26%
|-2.00%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.81%
|-10.71%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-18.84%
|-12.03%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-17.40%
|-25.03%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-3.06%
|-4.71%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|190.83%
|184.68%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Goldiam International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|68.00
|
|71.40
|Week Low/High
|68.00
|
|73.00
|Month Low/High
|68.00
|
|83.00
|YEAR Low/High
|68.00
|
|99.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.63
|
|183.00
Quick Links for Goldiam International: