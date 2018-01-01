JUST IN
Goldiam International Ltd.

BSE: 526729 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GOLDIAM ISIN Code: INE025B01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 69.80 0.30
(0.43%)
OPEN

70.60

 HIGH

71.40

 LOW

68.00
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 68.75 -0.85
(-1.22%)
OPEN

70.55

 HIGH

71.75

 LOW

68.40
About Goldiam International Ltd.

Goldiam International Ltd

Promoted by M R Bhansali and K R Bhansali, Goldiam International started exports of cut and polished diamonds and of plain and studded gold jewellery in 1986. The company was converted into a public limited company in Aug.'94. It undertakes jewellery-making in addition to diamond cutting and polishing. It has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bombay, in an exclusive 100% export-orien...

Goldiam International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   174
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.10
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.02
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Feb 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.88
Book Value / Share () [*S] 91.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.77
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Goldiam International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 102.45 99.78 2.68
Other Income 0.3 3.08 -90.26
Total Income 102.75 102.86 -0.11
Total Expenses 93.05 92.4 0.7
Operating Profit 9.7 10.46 -7.27
Net Profit 6.86 6.3 8.89
Equity Capital 24.95 24.95 -
Goldiam International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Renaissance Jew. 314.20 2.10 593.21
White Organic 106.65 -4.26 186.64
Gitanjali Gems 15.05 -4.75 178.52
Goldiam Intl. 69.80 0.43 174.15
Kanani Inds. 9.23 1.43 91.28
Lypsa Gems 22.80 0.66 67.21
Uday Jewellery 53.00 1.05 61.96
Goldiam International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.92
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.05
Goldiam International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.26% -2.00% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.81% -10.71% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -18.84% -12.03% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -17.40% -25.03% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -3.06% -4.71% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 190.83% 184.68% 17.24% 19.01%

Goldiam International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 68.00
71.40
Week Low/High 68.00
73.00
Month Low/High 68.00
83.00
YEAR Low/High 68.00
99.00
All TIME Low/High 2.63
183.00

