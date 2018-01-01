JUST IN
Goldstone Infratech Ltd.

BSE: 532439 Sector: Telecom
NSE: GOLDINFRA ISIN Code: INE260D01016
BSE 15:49 | 12 Mar 196.35 -0.70
(-0.36%)
OPEN

200.00

 HIGH

201.70

 LOW

193.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 197.15 1.05
(0.54%)
OPEN

198.25

 HIGH

203.55

 LOW

193.00
OPEN 200.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 197.05
VOLUME 8453
52-Week high 248.70
52-Week low 46.20
P/E 165.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 985
Buy Price 196.35
Buy Qty 94.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Goldstone Infratech Ltd.

Goldstone Infratech Ltd

Goldstone Teleservices(GTSL), incorporated in Oct. 2000, to takeover the telecom business of Goldstone Technologies as part of restructuring programme undertaken by the Goldstone Technologies Ltd. As per the restructuring plan the telecom business of Goldstone Technologies and its telecom subsidiaries i.e. Newtech Stewing Telecom Ltd. and Shree Telecom Pvt. Ltd has been transfered to GTSL and ...> More

Goldstone Infratech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   985
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.19
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 165.00
Face Value ()   4
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 41.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.73
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Goldstone Infratech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 40.3 26.92 49.7
Other Income 0.27 0.4 -32.5
Total Income 40.57 27.32 48.5
Total Expenses 35.43 22.82 55.26
Operating Profit 5.14 4.5 14.22
Net Profit 1.4 1.26 11.11
Equity Capital 14.43 14.43 -
Goldstone Infratech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ITI 111.25 -0.13 7342.50
GTL Infra. 2.80 -9.97 3395.08
H F C L 27.10 3.24 3358.77
Goldst.Infratec. 196.35 -0.36 985.19
Astra Microwave 86.25 1.41 746.92
NELCO 166.95 7.16 380.98
Suyog Telematics 358.15 -5.00 363.52
Goldstone Infratech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.56
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 0.16
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 29.20
Goldstone Infratech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.50% -8.83% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.53% 0.08% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.36% 5.63% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 3.92% -5.65% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 197.95% 214.18% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 1075.75% 1042.90% 17.24% 19.01%

Goldstone Infratech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 193.10
201.70
Week Low/High 190.40
224.00
Month Low/High 183.20
230.00
YEAR Low/High 46.20
249.00
All TIME Low/High 3.10
249.00

