You are here » Home
» Company
» Goldstone Infratech Ltd
Goldstone Infratech Ltd.
|BSE: 532439
|Sector: Telecom
|NSE: GOLDINFRA
|ISIN Code: INE260D01016
|
BSE
15:49 | 12 Mar
|
196.35
|
-0.70
(-0.36%)
|
OPEN
200.00
|
HIGH
201.70
|
LOW
193.10
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
197.15
|
1.05
(0.54%)
|
OPEN
198.25
|
HIGH
203.55
|
LOW
193.00
|OPEN
|200.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|197.05
|VOLUME
|8453
|52-Week high
|248.70
|52-Week low
|46.20
|P/E
|165.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|985
|Buy Price
|196.35
|Buy Qty
|94.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|198.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|196.10
|VOLUME
|39237
|52-Week high
|249.00
|52-Week low
|44.95
|P/E
|165.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|985
|Buy Price
|196.80
|Buy Qty
|146.00
|Sell Price
|197.65
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|200.00
|CLOSE
|197.05
|VOLUME
|8453
|52-Week high
|248.70
|52-Week low
|46.20
|P/E
|165.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|985
|Buy Price
|196.35
|Buy Qty
|94.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|198.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|196.10
|VOLUME
|39237
|52-Week high
|249.00
|52-Week low
|44.95
|P/E
|165.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|985.19
|Buy Price
|196.80
|Buy Qty
|146.00
|Sell Price
|197.65
|Sell Qty
|25.00
About Goldstone Infratech Ltd.
Goldstone Infratech Ltd
Goldstone Teleservices(GTSL), incorporated in Oct. 2000, to takeover the telecom business of Goldstone Technologies as part of restructuring programme undertaken by the Goldstone Technologies Ltd.
As per the restructuring plan the telecom business of Goldstone Technologies and its telecom subsidiaries i.e. Newtech Stewing Telecom Ltd. and Shree Telecom Pvt. Ltd has been transfered to GTSL and ...> More
Goldstone Infratech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Goldstone Infratech Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Goldstone Infratech Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|40.3
|26.92
|49.7
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.4
|-32.5
|Total Income
|40.57
|27.32
|48.5
|Total Expenses
|35.43
|22.82
|55.26
|Operating Profit
|5.14
|4.5
|14.22
|Net Profit
|1.4
|1.26
|11.11
|Equity Capital
|14.43
|14.43
| -
Goldstone Infratech Ltd - Peer Group
Goldstone Infratech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Goldstone Infratech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.50%
|-8.83%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.53%
|0.08%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.36%
|5.63%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|3.92%
|-5.65%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|197.95%
|214.18%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|1075.75%
|1042.90%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Goldstone Infratech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|193.10
|
|201.70
|Week Low/High
|190.40
|
|224.00
|Month Low/High
|183.20
|
|230.00
|YEAR Low/High
|46.20
|
|249.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.10
|
|249.00
Quick Links for Goldstone Infratech: