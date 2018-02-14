You are here » Home
Goldstone Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 531439
|Sector: IT
|NSE: GOLDTECH
|ISIN Code: INE805A01014
|
BSE
15:41 | 12 Mar
|
13.36
|
-0.29
(-2.12%)
|
OPEN
13.75
|
HIGH
13.75
|
LOW
13.36
|
NSE
15:07 | 12 Mar
|
13.75
|
0.10
(0.73%)
|
OPEN
14.00
|
HIGH
14.25
|
LOW
13.30
About Goldstone Technologies Ltd.
Goldstone Technologies Ltd
Incorporated in the state of Andhra Pradesh, Goldstone Technologies Ltd, earlier known as Goldstone Engineering Ltd (GEL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing thermo weld filled heat shrinkable sleeves and cable jointing kits. It is the only manufacturer of TWF Heat Shrinkable Sleeves in the country.
Goldstone Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Goldstone Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.28
|8.37
|-1.08
|Other Income
|
|0.09
|-
|Total Income
|8.28
|8.45
|-2.01
|Total Expenses
|7.95
|8.69
|-8.52
|Operating Profit
|0.33
|-0.24
|237.5
|Net Profit
|0.17
|-0.24
|170.83
|Equity Capital
|18.78
|18.78
| -
Goldstone Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
Goldstone Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Goldstone Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.49%
|-8.03%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.50%
|-10.13%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|40.63%
|46.28%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-5.05%
|-2.83%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|60.96%
|62.72%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|146.04%
|145.54%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Goldstone Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.36
|
|13.75
|Week Low/High
|12.85
|
|15.00
|Month Low/High
|12.85
|
|17.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.20
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.38
|
|539.00
Quick Links for Goldstone Technologies: