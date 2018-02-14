JUST IN
Goldstone Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 531439 Sector: IT
NSE: GOLDTECH ISIN Code: INE805A01014
About Goldstone Technologies Ltd.

Goldstone Technologies Ltd

Incorporated in the state of Andhra Pradesh, Goldstone Technologies Ltd, earlier known as Goldstone Engineering Ltd (GEL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing thermo weld filled heat shrinkable sleeves and cable jointing kits. It is the only manufacturer of TWF Heat Shrinkable Sleeves in the country. It has entered into an agreement with PSF s.r.l Italy for obtaining the know-how relatin...

Goldstone Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   25
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Goldstone Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.28 8.37 -1.08
Other Income 0.09 -
Total Income 8.28 8.45 -2.01
Total Expenses 7.95 8.69 -8.52
Operating Profit 0.33 -0.24 237.5
Net Profit 0.17 -0.24 170.83
Equity Capital 18.78 18.78 -
Goldstone Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Danlaw Tech. 73.70 0.96 27.34
IKF Technolog. 0.61 -1.61 26.27
Odyssey Tech. 29.05 -3.81 25.74
Goldstone Tech. 13.36 -2.12 25.09
Ram Info 39.15 -6.34 24.59
Cybermate Info. 3.03 7.07 24.41
Helios Matheson 8.97 -4.98 23.69
Goldstone Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 18.82
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 59.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.99
Goldstone Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.49% -8.03% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.50% -10.13% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 40.63% 46.28% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -5.05% -2.83% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 60.96% 62.72% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 146.04% 145.54% 17.24% 19.01%

Goldstone Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.36
13.75
Week Low/High 12.85
15.00
Month Low/High 12.85
17.00
YEAR Low/High 7.20
20.00
All TIME Low/High 2.38
539.00

