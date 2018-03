Golechha Global Finance Ltd

Golechha Global Finance was established on April 18, 1991 as a private limited company. The company is in the business of financing and investment activities in India. The company was previously known as Golechha (Madras) Finance & Leasing. Later the company was converted into a public limited company on August 13, 1992. The name of the company was changed to the present one on October 6, 1992....> More