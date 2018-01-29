JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd.

BSE: 513309 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE327C01023
BSE LIVE 12:31 | 30 Nov Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.24
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.24
VOLUME 503
52-Week high 4.76
52-Week low 2.09
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 3.24
Buy Qty 2197.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 3.24
CLOSE 3.24
VOLUME 503
52-Week high 4.76
52-Week low 2.09
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 3.24
Buy Qty 2197.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd.

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd

The Hyderabad-based Pennar Profiles (PPL)is a part of the Pennar group. The other major companies in the group include Pennar Aluminium, Pennar Patterson Securities and Pennar Steel. In Dec.'93, the management of the company was taken over by the Pennar group. With effect from Mar.'94, the name of the company was changed from Progressive Aluminium to Pennar Profiles (PPL). PPL manufactures alu...> More

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.72
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.09 0.06 50
Total Income 0.09 0.06 50
Total Expenses 0.18 0.27 -33.33
Operating Profit -0.09 -0.21 57.14
Net Profit -0.1 -0.22 54.55
Equity Capital 12.4 12.4 -
> More on Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd Financials Results

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Centron Indl 0.55 -3.51 5.48
Nissan Copper 0.75 -3.85 4.71
ABC Gas (Int.) 23.70 -4.82 4.69
Golkonda Alumin. 3.24 0.00 4.02
Mewat Zinc 10.00 0.00 4.00
Bhoruka Alum. 0.59 0.00 3.24
Universal Pr. Al 2.26 -4.64 1.80
> More on Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd Peer Group

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.50
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 33.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.63
> More on Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.30%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.27%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.57%
6 Month 26.07% NA 5.47% 4.95%
1 Year -19.60% NA 17.18% 16.80%
3 Year -31.79% NA 17.24% 19.07%

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.24
3.24
Week Low/High 0.00
3.24
Month Low/High 0.00
3.24
YEAR Low/High 2.09
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.00
72.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions: