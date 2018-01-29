You are here » Home
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd.
|BSE: 513309
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE327C01023
BSE
LIVE
12:31 | 30 Nov
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.24
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.24
|VOLUME
|503
|52-Week high
|4.76
|52-Week low
|2.09
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.24
|Buy Qty
|2197.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|3.24
|CLOSE
|3.24
|VOLUME
|503
|52-Week high
|4.76
|52-Week low
|2.09
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.24
|Buy Qty
|2197.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd.
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd
The Hyderabad-based Pennar Profiles (PPL)is a part of the Pennar group. The other major companies in the group include Pennar Aluminium, Pennar Patterson Securities and Pennar Steel. In Dec.'93, the management of the company was taken over by the Pennar group. With effect from Mar.'94, the name of the company was changed from Progressive Aluminium to Pennar Profiles (PPL).
PPL manufactures alu...> More
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd - Financial Results
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd - Peer Group
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.30%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.27%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.57%
|6 Month
|26.07%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.95%
|1 Year
|-19.60%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.80%
|3 Year
|-31.79%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.07%
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.24
|
|3.24
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.24
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.24
|YEAR Low/High
|2.09
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.00
|
|72.00
Quick Links for Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions: