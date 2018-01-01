Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd

Incorporated in Oct.'90 was to manufacture and export gold and gold studded Jewellery, the name of the company was changed to Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery and a fresh certificate of incorporation was obtained in Jan.'92. The company has manufacturing facilities in SEEPZ and Chakala in Bombay and proposes to have another jewellery unit at the export promotion industrial part near Jaipur....> More