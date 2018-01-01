JUST IN
Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.

BSE: 523676 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE798D01015
About Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd

Incorporated in Oct.'90 was to manufacture and export gold and gold studded Jewellery, the name of the company was changed to Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery and a fresh certificate of incorporation was obtained in Jan.'92. The company has manufacturing facilities in SEEPZ and Chakala in Bombay and proposes to have another jewellery unit at the export promotion industrial part near Jaipur....> More

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.79
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.58
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   3.50
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.67
Book Value / Share () [*S] 36.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 15.38 17.25 -10.84
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 15.38 17.25 -10.84
Total Expenses 14.68 16.4 -10.49
Operating Profit 0.71 0.85 -16.47
Net Profit 0.08 0.14 -42.86
Equity Capital 6.96 6.96 -
> More on Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Financials Results

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Zodiac-JRD MKJ 41.50 1.22 21.50
Goenka Diamond 0.61 -1.61 19.59
Shukra Jewellery 13.35 2.30 18.12
Golkunda Diamond 21.00 0.00 14.62
SJ Corp 15.48 4.95 13.00
Bhakti Gems 18.50 -9.76 12.60
Shrenuj & Co. 0.58 -4.92 11.19
> More on Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Peer Group

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.94
> More on Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.33% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 16.67% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 19.66% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 10.53% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.00
21.00
Week Low/High 20.10
22.00
Month Low/High 15.20
22.00
YEAR Low/High 15.20
26.00
All TIME Low/High 1.45
36.00

