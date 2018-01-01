Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.
|BSE: 523676
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE798D01015
|BSE 14:25 | 12 Mar
|21.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
21.00
|
HIGH
21.00
|
LOW
21.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|21.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.00
|VOLUME
|2050
|52-Week high
|26.40
|52-Week low
|15.20
|P/E
|26.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|20.00
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|20.80
|Sell Qty
|270.00
About Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.
Incorporated in Oct.'90 was to manufacture and export gold and gold studded Jewellery, the name of the company was changed to Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery and a fresh certificate of incorporation was obtained in Jan.'92. The company has manufacturing facilities in SEEPZ and Chakala in Bombay and proposes to have another jewellery unit at the export promotion industrial part near Jaipur....> More
Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|15
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.79
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|26.58
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|3.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.67
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|36.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.58
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter & Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th November 2017 To Consider And Approve Unaudited Finan
-
Rectified Certificate Under Reg.40(9) For Half Year Ended 30.09.2017
Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|15.38
|17.25
|-10.84
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|15.38
|17.25
|-10.84
|Total Expenses
|14.68
|16.4
|-10.49
|Operating Profit
|0.71
|0.85
|-16.47
|Net Profit
|0.08
|0.14
|-42.86
|Equity Capital
|6.96
|6.96
|-
Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Zodiac-JRD MKJ
|41.50
|1.22
|21.50
|Goenka Diamond
|0.61
|-1.61
|19.59
|Shukra Jewellery
|13.35
|2.30
|18.12
|Golkunda Diamond
|21.00
|0.00
|14.62
|SJ Corp
|15.48
|4.95
|13.00
|Bhakti Gems
|18.50
|-9.76
|12.60
|Shrenuj & Co.
|0.58
|-4.92
|11.19
Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.33%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|16.67%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|19.66%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|10.53%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|21.00
|
|21.00
|Week Low/High
|20.10
|
|22.00
|Month Low/High
|15.20
|
|22.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.20
|
|26.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.45
|
|36.00
