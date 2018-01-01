Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd

Gontermann Peippers (India) (GPI) was incorporated in 1966 to manufacture iron and steel base rolls with an initial capacity of 3000 tpa, in technical and financial collaboration with Gontermann Peippers, Siegen, West Germany. The Ispat group took over its management in 1981-82. As a result of the modernisation-cum-expansion programme undertaken by the company over the years, the installed capa...> More