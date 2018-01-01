You are here » Home
Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 504701
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: GONTERPEIP
|ISIN Code: INE530A01026
|
BSE
LIVE
15:40 | 09 Mar
|
6.91
|
0.13
(1.92%)
|
OPEN
7.00
|
HIGH
7.00
|
LOW
6.77
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.78
|VOLUME
|4248
|52-Week high
|10.60
|52-Week low
|6.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd.
Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd
Gontermann Peippers (India) (GPI) was incorporated in 1966 to manufacture iron and steel base rolls with an initial capacity of 3000 tpa, in technical and financial collaboration with Gontermann Peippers, Siegen, West Germany. The Ispat group took over its management in 1981-82.
As a result of the modernisation-cum-expansion programme undertaken by the company over the years, the installed capa...
Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.2
|10.93
|-98.17
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.06
|-50
|Total Income
|0.22
|10.99
|-98
|Total Expenses
|5.88
|15.29
|-61.54
|Operating Profit
|-5.65
|-4.31
|-31.09
|Net Profit
|-13.19
|-7.91
|-66.75
|Equity Capital
|22.24
|22.24
| -
Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.43%
|NA
|0.04%
|-0.87%
|1 Month
|-0.14%
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|-21.74%
|NA
|1.60%
|0.99%
|6 Month
|0.58%
|NA
|4.98%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|-1.14%
|NA
|16.63%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|-20.39%
|NA
|16.69%
|18.40%
Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.77
|
|7.00
|Week Low/High
|6.76
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|6.76
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.00
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.90
|
|325.00
