JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd

Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd.

BSE: 504701 Sector: Engineering
NSE: GONTERPEIP ISIN Code: INE530A01026
BSE LIVE 15:40 | 09 Mar 6.91 0.13
(1.92%)
OPEN

7.00

 HIGH

7.00

 LOW

6.77
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 7.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.78
VOLUME 4248
52-Week high 10.60
52-Week low 6.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 7.00
CLOSE 6.78
VOLUME 4248
52-Week high 10.60
52-Week low 6.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd.

Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd

Gontermann Peippers (India) (GPI) was incorporated in 1966 to manufacture iron and steel base rolls with an initial capacity of 3000 tpa, in technical and financial collaboration with Gontermann Peippers, Siegen, West Germany. The Ispat group took over its management in 1981-82. As a result of the modernisation-cum-expansion programme undertaken by the company over the years, the installed capa...> More

Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -33.32
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.2 10.93 -98.17
Other Income 0.03 0.06 -50
Total Income 0.22 10.99 -98
Total Expenses 5.88 15.29 -61.54
Operating Profit -5.65 -4.31 -31.09
Net Profit -13.19 -7.91 -66.75
Equity Capital 22.24 22.24 -
> More on Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd Financials Results

Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Creative Casting 196.90 0.00 25.60
G S Auto Intl. 12.05 -3.21 17.50
Taparia Tools 55.75 4.99 16.95
Gontermann Peip 6.91 1.92 15.37
Carnation Inds. 39.00 -0.64 13.49
Palco Metal 29.25 3.54 11.70
EL Forge 4.30 4.88 8.74
> More on Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd Peer Group

Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.54
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 14.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.45
> More on Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.43% NA 0.04% -0.87%
1 Month -0.14% NA -1.58% -0.83%
3 Month -21.74% NA 1.60% 0.99%
6 Month 0.58% NA 4.98% 4.36%
1 Year -1.14% NA 16.63% 16.14%
3 Year -20.39% NA 16.69% 18.40%

Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.77
7.00
Week Low/High 6.76
7.00
Month Low/High 6.76
8.00
YEAR Low/High 6.00
11.00
All TIME Low/High 2.90
325.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gontermann Peiper (India):