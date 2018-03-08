JUST IN
Goodluck India Ltd.

BSE: 530655 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: GOODLUCK ISIN Code: INE127I01024
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 85.65 -3.85
(-4.30%)
OPEN

90.00

 HIGH

91.00

 LOW

85.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 85.00 -4.45
(-4.97%)
OPEN

89.50

 HIGH

92.25

 LOW

85.00
About Goodluck India Ltd.

Goodluck India Ltd

Goodluck Steel Tubes (GSTL) was incorporated in Nov.'86 as a private limited company. It became a deemed public company in Jul.'90 and was converted into a public limited company in 1994. The company was promoted by M C Garg, K C Garg, Anil Kumar and K C Agarwal. The company manufactures galvanised steel tubes and pipes (of diameters ranging from 1/2" to 10"). It has its unit in Sikandrabad wi...> More

Goodluck India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   197
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.89
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.63
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   37.50
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.80
Book Value / Share () [*S] 110.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.77
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Goodluck India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 322.54 276.11 16.82
Other Income 0.19 0.16 18.75
Total Income 322.73 276.27 16.82
Total Expenses 297.36 257.32 15.56
Operating Profit 25.37 18.95 33.88
Net Profit 3.81 0.9 323.33
Equity Capital 4.4 4.4 -
Goodluck India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pennar Engg.Bld. 83.55 0.97 286.33
Rajratan Global 542.45 -0.33 235.97
Uttam Galva 15.90 4.95 226.19
Goodluck India 85.65 -4.30 196.99
Visa Steel 16.55 -0.60 191.63
Alliance Integ. 164.90 0.00 191.45
Manaksia Steels 27.95 -2.44 183.07
Goodluck India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.18
Banks/FIs 0.14
FIIs 2.25
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.94
Goodluck India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.84% -14.23% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -23.87% -23.22% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 4.26% 4.42% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -14.78% -7.56% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 1.30% 3.03% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 5.74% 3.03% 17.24% 19.01%

Goodluck India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 85.05
91.00
Week Low/High 85.05
100.00
Month Low/High 85.05
115.00
YEAR Low/High 71.90
143.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
143.00

