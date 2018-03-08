Goodluck India Ltd.
|BSE: 530655
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: GOODLUCK
|ISIN Code: INE127I01024
|BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar
|85.65
|
-3.85
(-4.30%)
|
OPEN
90.00
|
HIGH
91.00
|
LOW
85.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|85.00
|
-4.45
(-4.97%)
|
OPEN
89.50
|
HIGH
92.25
|
LOW
85.00
|OPEN
|90.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|89.50
|VOLUME
|8150
|52-Week high
|142.50
|52-Week low
|71.90
|P/E
|9.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|197
|Buy Price
|85.65
|Buy Qty
|1742.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|89.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|89.45
|VOLUME
|27557
|52-Week high
|142.50
|52-Week low
|70.00
|P/E
|9.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|197
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|85.00
|Sell Qty
|2460.00
|OPEN
|90.00
|CLOSE
|89.50
|VOLUME
|8150
|52-Week high
|142.50
|52-Week low
|71.90
|P/E
|9.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|197
|Buy Price
|85.65
|Buy Qty
|1742.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|89.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|89.45
|VOLUME
|27557
|52-Week high
|142.50
|52-Week low
|70.00
|P/E
|9.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|196.99
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|85.00
|Sell Qty
|2460.00
About Goodluck India Ltd.
Goodluck Steel Tubes (GSTL) was incorporated in Nov.'86 as a private limited company. It became a deemed public company in Jul.'90 and was converted into a public limited company in 1994. The company was promoted by M C Garg, K C Garg, Anil Kumar and K C Agarwal. The company manufactures galvanised steel tubes and pipes (of diameters ranging from 1/2" to 10"). It has its unit in Sikandrabad wi...> More
Goodluck India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|197
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.89
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|9.63
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|37.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.80
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|110.87
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.77
Announcement
-
-
Financial Results For The Quarter/ Nine Months Ended 31/12/2017
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Goodluck India Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
Goodluck India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|322.54
|276.11
|16.82
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.16
|18.75
|Total Income
|322.73
|276.27
|16.82
|Total Expenses
|297.36
|257.32
|15.56
|Operating Profit
|25.37
|18.95
|33.88
|Net Profit
|3.81
|0.9
|323.33
|Equity Capital
|4.4
|4.4
|-
Goodluck India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pennar Engg.Bld.
|83.55
|0.97
|286.33
|Rajratan Global
|542.45
|-0.33
|235.97
|Uttam Galva
|15.90
|4.95
|226.19
|Goodluck India
|85.65
|-4.30
|196.99
|Visa Steel
|16.55
|-0.60
|191.63
|Alliance Integ.
|164.90
|0.00
|191.45
|Manaksia Steels
|27.95
|-2.44
|183.07
Goodluck India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Goodluck India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.84%
|-14.23%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-23.87%
|-23.22%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|4.26%
|4.42%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-14.78%
|-7.56%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|1.30%
|3.03%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|5.74%
|3.03%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Goodluck India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|85.05
|
|91.00
|Week Low/High
|85.05
|
|100.00
|Month Low/High
|85.05
|
|115.00
|YEAR Low/High
|71.90
|
|143.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|143.00
Quick Links for Goodluck India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices