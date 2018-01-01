Goodyear India Ltd.
|BSE: 500168
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: GOODYEAR
|ISIN Code: INE533A01012
|BSE LIVE 13:51 | 12 Mar
|1186.00
|
-2.00
(-0.17%)
|
OPEN
1190.00
|
HIGH
1193.95
|
LOW
1175.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Goodyear India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1190.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1188.00
|VOLUME
|6857
|52-Week high
|1258.45
|52-Week low
|699.00
|P/E
|21.70
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,736
|Buy Price
|1185.05
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|1186.00
|Sell Qty
|62.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|21.70
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,736
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|1190.00
|CLOSE
|1188.00
|VOLUME
|6857
|52-Week high
|1258.45
|52-Week low
|699.00
|P/E
|21.70
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,736
|Buy Price
|1185.05
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|1186.00
|Sell Qty
|62.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|21.70
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2736.10
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Goodyear India Ltd.
Goodyear India, incorporated as Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (India), acquired its present name in 1961 when it became a public limited company. A FERA company, with Goodyear Tire and Rubber, US, as the holding company with a stake of 74%, manufactures tyres and rubber goods used by the automobile industry, at its plant located in Ballabgarh, Uttar Pradesh. In 1982, the company entered into an...> More
Goodyear India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,736
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|54.65
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|21.70
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|125.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|01 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.05
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|320.50
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.70
Goodyear India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|398.9
|375.45
|6.25
|Other Income
|13.3
|9.6
|38.54
|Total Income
|412.2
|385.05
|7.05
|Total Expenses
|344.63
|324.48
|6.21
|Operating Profit
|67.57
|60.57
|11.56
|Net Profit
|37.61
|33.24
|13.15
|Equity Capital
|23.07
|23.07
|-
Goodyear India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Apollo Tyres
|260.55
|0.54
|14906.07
|CEAT
|1533.55
|-0.92
|6203.21
|JK Tyre & Indust
|154.20
|0.59
|3497.26
|Goodyear India
|1186.00
|-0.17
|2736.10
|TVS Srichakra
|3428.60
|-2.07
|2626.31
|PTL Enterprises
|48.25
|-0.31
|319.41
|Modi Rubber
|89.05
|-1.06
|222.98
Goodyear India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Goodyear India Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|10/06
|Angel Broking
|Buy
|515
|Details
Goodyear India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.10%
|NA
|-0.07%
|-0.93%
|1 Month
|3.06%
|NA
|-1.68%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|36.46%
|NA
|1.49%
|0.93%
|6 Month
|44.25%
|NA
|4.86%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|67.27%
|NA
|16.50%
|16.07%
|3 Year
|110.84%
|NA
|16.57%
|18.32%
Goodyear India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1175.00
|
|1193.95
|Week Low/High
|1153.30
|
|1195.00
|Month Low/High
|1122.00
|
|1208.00
|YEAR Low/High
|699.00
|
|1258.00
|All TIME Low/High
|20.70
|
|1258.00
Quick Links for Goodyear India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices