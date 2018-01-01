JUST IN
Goodyear India Ltd.

BSE: 500168 Sector: Auto
NSE: GOODYEAR ISIN Code: INE533A01012
BSE LIVE 13:51 | 12 Mar 1186.00 -2.00
(-0.17%)
OPEN

1190.00

 HIGH

1193.95

 LOW

1175.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Goodyear India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Goodyear India Ltd.

Goodyear India Ltd

Goodyear India, incorporated as Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (India), acquired its present name in 1961 when it became a public limited company. A FERA company, with Goodyear Tire and Rubber, US, as the holding company with a stake of 74%, manufactures tyres and rubber goods used by the automobile industry, at its plant located in Ballabgarh, Uttar Pradesh. In 1982, the company entered into an...> More

Goodyear India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,736
EPS - TTM () [*S] 54.65
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.70
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   125.00
Latest Dividend Date 01 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.05
Book Value / Share () [*S] 320.50
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.70
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Goodyear India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 398.9 375.45 6.25
Other Income 13.3 9.6 38.54
Total Income 412.2 385.05 7.05
Total Expenses 344.63 324.48 6.21
Operating Profit 67.57 60.57 11.56
Net Profit 37.61 33.24 13.15
Equity Capital 23.07 23.07 -
> More on Goodyear India Ltd Financials Results

Goodyear India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Apollo Tyres 260.55 0.54 14906.07
CEAT 1533.55 -0.92 6203.21
JK Tyre & Indust 154.20 0.59 3497.26
Goodyear India 1186.00 -0.17 2736.10
TVS Srichakra 3428.60 -2.07 2626.31
PTL Enterprises 48.25 -0.31 319.41
Modi Rubber 89.05 -1.06 222.98
> More on Goodyear India Ltd Peer Group

Goodyear India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.00
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 2.36
Insurance 0.02
Mutual Funds 5.46
Indian Public 11.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.84
> More on Goodyear India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Goodyear India Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
10/06 Angel Broking Buy 515 PDF IconDetails
> More on Goodyear India Ltd Research Reports

Goodyear India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.10% NA -0.07% -0.93%
1 Month 3.06% NA -1.68% -0.90%
3 Month 36.46% NA 1.49% 0.93%
6 Month 44.25% NA 4.86% 4.29%
1 Year 67.27% NA 16.50% 16.07%
3 Year 110.84% NA 16.57% 18.32%

Goodyear India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1175.00
1193.95
Week Low/High 1153.30
1195.00
Month Low/High 1122.00
1208.00
YEAR Low/High 699.00
1258.00
All TIME Low/High 20.70
1258.00

