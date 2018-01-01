Goodyear India Ltd

Goodyear India, incorporated as Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (India), acquired its present name in 1961 when it became a public limited company. A FERA company, with Goodyear Tire and Rubber, US, as the holding company with a stake of 74%, manufactures tyres and rubber goods used by the automobile industry, at its plant located in Ballabgarh, Uttar Pradesh. In 1982, the company entered into an...> More