Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd

Gopal Iron and Steels Co.(Gujarat) Limited, was incorporated on 25th Aug.'94 and later converted into a public limited company. It was promoted by Mr Bhaveshbhai G Patel, Mr Baldevbhai G Patel and Prabhubhai L Badreshiya. The company proposes to set up facilities for manufacturing various rerolling items like M S beams, channels, rounds & angles with an insta...> More