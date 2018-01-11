You are here » Home
Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd.
|BSE: 531913
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE641H01018
|
BSE
13:17 | 11 Jan
|
Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.18
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.18
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|16.00
|52-Week low
|6.18
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|6.18
|Buy Qty
|8.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd.
Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd
Gopal Iron and Steels Co.(Gujarat) Limited, was incorporated on 25th Aug.'94 and later converted into a public limited company. It was promoted by Mr Bhaveshbhai G Patel, Mr Baldevbhai G Patel and Prabhubhai L Badreshiya.
The company proposes to set up facilities for manufacturing various rerolling items like M S beams, channels, rounds & angles with an insta...> More
Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd - Financial Results
Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd - Peer Group
Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-57.38%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.18
|
|6.18
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.18
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.18
|YEAR Low/High
|6.18
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.15
|
|22.00
Quick Links for Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat):