JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd

Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd.

BSE: 531913 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE641H01018
BSE 13:17 | 11 Jan Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 6.18
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.18
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 16.00
52-Week low 6.18
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 6.18
Buy Qty 8.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 6.18
CLOSE 6.18
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 16.00
52-Week low 6.18
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 6.18
Buy Qty 8.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd.

Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd

Gopal Iron and Steels Co.(Gujarat) Limited, was incorporated on 25th Aug.'94 and later converted into a public limited company. It was promoted by Mr Bhaveshbhai G Patel, Mr Baldevbhai G Patel and Prabhubhai L Badreshiya. The company proposes to set up facilities for manufacturing various rerolling items like M S beams, channels, rounds & angles with an insta...> More

Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -8.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.70
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.01 2.45 22.86
Other Income 0.03 -
Total Income 3.01 2.48 21.37
Total Expenses 3.06 4.37 -29.98
Operating Profit -0.05 -1.88 97.34
Net Profit -0.05 -2.22 97.75
Equity Capital 4.92 4.92 -
> More on Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd Financials Results

Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bilpower 1.67 0.00 3.51
Crimson Metal 7.11 -4.82 3.15
Mukat Pipes 2.59 4.86 3.07
Gopal Iron Stl. 6.18 0.00 3.04
Chennai Ferrous 8.15 0.00 2.93
Aditya Ispat 5.45 -3.54 2.92
Anil Spl Steel 1.08 2.86 2.76
> More on Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd Peer Group

Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.62
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 47.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.60
> More on Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 0.00% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -57.38% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.18
6.18
Week Low/High 0.00
6.18
Month Low/High 0.00
6.18
YEAR Low/High 6.18
16.00
All TIME Low/High 3.15
22.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat):