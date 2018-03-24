JUST IN
Gopala Polyplast Ltd.

BSE: 526717 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE136C01036
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 132.65 -4.55
(-3.32%)
OPEN

135.10

 HIGH

140.00

 LOW

132.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gopala Polyplast Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Gopala Polyplast Ltd.

Gopala Polyplast Ltd

Gopala Polyplast (GPL) is a manufacturer of HDPE/PP Woven sacks with an installed capcaity of 7925 tons and diversified into textile woven labels (inst. cap. : 59 mln pa) at a total cost of Rs 13.17 cr. The label project went on stream in Apr.'94 and the expanded capacity of HDPE/PP woven sacks, in Jan.'95. Textile woven labels are used in readymade garments (shirts, trousers, dresses), hosiery...> More

Gopala Polyplast Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   118
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.80
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.64
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 25.68
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Gopala Polyplast Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 60.36 60.39 -0.05
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 60.36 60.39 -0.05
Total Expenses 53.89 56.24 -4.18
Operating Profit 6.47 4.15 55.9
Net Profit 1.81 0.05 3520
Equity Capital 8.87 8.87 -
Gopala Polyplast Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nahar Poly 56.90 -0.96 139.86
Bilcare 57.00 -4.44 134.23
Rollatainers 4.82 -4.93 120.55
Gopala Polyplast 132.65 -3.32 117.66
Kaira Can 1050.00 -3.67 96.60
Hind.Tin Works 88.55 0.74 92.09
AMD Industries 41.85 0.12 80.23
Gopala Polyplast Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.96
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 8.29
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.31
Gopala Polyplast Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.22% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.11% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -9.14% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 25.73% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 104.55% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 734.28% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gopala Polyplast Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 132.00
140.00
Week Low/High 132.00
157.00
Month Low/High 132.00
170.00
YEAR Low/High 52.20
180.00
All TIME Low/High 0.38
180.00

