Gopala Polyplast Ltd

Gopala Polyplast (GPL) is a manufacturer of HDPE/PP Woven sacks with an installed capcaity of 7925 tons and diversified into textile woven labels (inst. cap. : 59 mln pa) at a total cost of Rs 13.17 cr. The label project went on stream in Apr.'94 and the expanded capacity of HDPE/PP woven sacks, in Jan.'95. Textile woven labels are used in readymade garments (shirts, trousers, dresses), hosiery...> More