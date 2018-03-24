Gopala Polyplast Ltd.
|BSE: 526717
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE136C01036
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|132.65
|
-4.55
(-3.32%)
|
OPEN
135.10
|
HIGH
140.00
|
LOW
132.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gopala Polyplast Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|135.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|137.20
|VOLUME
|22875
|52-Week high
|180.00
|52-Week low
|52.20
|P/E
|27.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|133.00
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|27.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|135.10
|CLOSE
|137.20
|VOLUME
|22875
|52-Week high
|180.00
|52-Week low
|52.20
|P/E
|27.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|133.00
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|27.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|117.66
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Gopala Polyplast Ltd.
Gopala Polyplast (GPL) is a manufacturer of HDPE/PP Woven sacks with an installed capcaity of 7925 tons and diversified into textile woven labels (inst. cap. : 59 mln pa) at a total cost of Rs 13.17 cr. The label project went on stream in Apr.'94 and the expanded capacity of HDPE/PP woven sacks, in Jan.'95. Textile woven labels are used in readymade garments (shirts, trousers, dresses), hosiery...> More
Gopala Polyplast Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|118
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.80
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|27.64
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|25.68
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.17
Gopala Polyplast Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|60.36
|60.39
|-0.05
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|60.36
|60.39
|-0.05
|Total Expenses
|53.89
|56.24
|-4.18
|Operating Profit
|6.47
|4.15
|55.9
|Net Profit
|1.81
|0.05
|3520
|Equity Capital
|8.87
|8.87
|-
Gopala Polyplast Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nahar Poly
|56.90
|-0.96
|139.86
|Bilcare
|57.00
|-4.44
|134.23
|Rollatainers
|4.82
|-4.93
|120.55
|Gopala Polyplast
|132.65
|-3.32
|117.66
|Kaira Can
|1050.00
|-3.67
|96.60
|Hind.Tin Works
|88.55
|0.74
|92.09
|AMD Industries
|41.85
|0.12
|80.23
Gopala Polyplast Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Gopala Polyplast Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.22%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.11%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-9.14%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|25.73%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|104.55%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|734.28%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gopala Polyplast Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|132.00
|
|140.00
|Week Low/High
|132.00
|
|157.00
|Month Low/High
|132.00
|
|170.00
|YEAR Low/High
|52.20
|
|180.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.38
|
|180.00
Quick Links for Gopala Polyplast:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices