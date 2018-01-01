Goplee Infotech Ltd.
|BSE: 531419
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE968B01018
|BSE 10:30 | 25 Aug
|Goplee Infotech Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Goplee Infotech Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.63
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.66
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|0.63
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Goplee Infotech Ltd.
Goplee Infotech Ltd Was originally incorporated in 1995 with the name title Goplee Lease and Finance Ltd. The company came into public with the public issue of 5 million shares at the rate of Rs. 10 at par in the same year. The issue was well subscribed and company was launched as an NBFC and kept continue its group business of construction. The promoters of the company and the founder chairman...> More
Goplee Infotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|8.64
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.07
Goplee Infotech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2015
|Jun 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.1
|0.01
|900
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.1
|0.01
|900
|Total Expenses
|0.1
|0.01
|900
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|10.5
|10.5
|-
Goplee Infotech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|SFL Internationa
|2.11
|0.00
|0.71
|Genus Commutrad.
|0.70
|-4.11
|0.71
|Mercury Metals
|1.00
|0.00
|0.70
|Goplee Infotech
|0.63
|-4.55
|0.66
|Bronze Trading
|1.28
|0.00
|0.64
|High Street Fila
|9.88
|0.00
|0.64
|Sang Froid Labs
|1.08
|2.86
|0.55
Goplee Infotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Goplee Infotech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Goplee Infotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.63
|
|0.63
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.63
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.63
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.63
|All TIME Low/High
|0.63
|
|55.00
