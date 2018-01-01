JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Goplee Infotech Ltd

Goplee Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 531419 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE968B01018
BSE 10:30 | 25 Aug Goplee Infotech Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Goplee Infotech Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.63
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.66
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 0.63
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.63
CLOSE 0.66
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 0.63
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Goplee Infotech Ltd.

Goplee Infotech Ltd

Goplee Infotech Ltd Was originally incorporated in 1995 with the name title Goplee Lease and Finance Ltd. The company came into public with the public issue of 5 million shares at the rate of Rs. 10 at par in the same year. The issue was well subscribed and company was launched as an NBFC and kept continue its group business of construction. The promoters of the company and the founder chairman...> More

Goplee Infotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Goplee Infotech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2015 Jun 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 0.1 0.01 900
Other Income -
Total Income 0.1 0.01 900
Total Expenses 0.1 0.01 900
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 10.5 10.5 -
> More on Goplee Infotech Ltd Financials Results

Goplee Infotech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SFL Internationa 2.11 0.00 0.71
Genus Commutrad. 0.70 -4.11 0.71
Mercury Metals 1.00 0.00 0.70
Goplee Infotech 0.63 -4.55 0.66
Bronze Trading 1.28 0.00 0.64
High Street Fila 9.88 0.00 0.64
Sang Froid Labs 1.08 2.86 0.55
> More on Goplee Infotech Ltd Peer Group

Goplee Infotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.30
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.53
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.17
> More on Goplee Infotech Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Goplee Infotech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Goplee Infotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.63
0.63
Week Low/High 0.00
0.63
Month Low/High 0.00
0.63
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.63
All TIME Low/High 0.63
55.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Goplee Infotech: