Gorani Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531608
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE792J01015
|BSE 11:37 | 06 Mar
|23.10
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
23.10
|
HIGH
23.10
|
LOW
23.10
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gorani Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|23.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.10
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|23.10
|52-Week low
|8.84
|P/E
|14.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|23.10
|Buy Qty
|1990.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Gorani Industries Ltd.
Incorporated as a public limited company in Mar.'95, Gorani Industries (GIL) was promoted by the Gorani family of Indore, who are engaged in the manufacture of kerosene wick stoves under the popular Nutan brand name. The company is setting up an unit for the manufacture of kerosene wick stoves and LPG stoves at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. It came out with a public issue in Feb.'96 to part-finance its
Gorani Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.56
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.81
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.93
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.33
Gorani Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.12
|2.27
|213.66
|Other Income
|0.02
|-
|Total Income
|7.14
|2.27
|214.54
|Total Expenses
|6.78
|1.95
|247.69
|Operating Profit
|0.36
|0.32
|12.5
|Net Profit
|0.28
|0.27
|3.7
|Equity Capital
|5.44
|5.06
|-
Gorani Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Circuit Systems
|13.90
|-6.14
|19.28
|Khaitan Elect.
|13.00
|-1.52
|14.95
|Sujana Univ. Ind
|0.77
|-4.94
|13.00
|Gorani Inds.
|23.10
|0.00
|12.57
|Gujarat Poly
|13.50
|-4.93
|11.54
|Thakral Services
|9.63
|4.90
|11.30
|Calcom Vision
|13.47
|-1.54
|10.92
Gorani Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Gorani Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|148.39%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|102.99%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gorani Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.10
|
|23.10
|Week Low/High
|23.10
|
|23.00
|Month Low/High
|23.10
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.84
|
|23.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.70
|
|65.00
