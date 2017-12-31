JUST IN
Gorani Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531608 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE792J01015
BSE 11:37 | 06 Mar 23.10 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

23.10

 HIGH

23.10

 LOW

23.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gorani Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 23.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 23.10
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 23.10
52-Week low 8.84
P/E 14.81
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 23.10
Buy Qty 1990.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Gorani Industries Ltd.

Gorani Industries Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in Mar.'95, Gorani Industries (GIL) was promoted by the Gorani family of Indore, who are engaged in the manufacture of kerosene wick stoves under the popular Nutan brand name. The company is setting up an unit for the manufacture of kerosene wick stoves and LPG stoves at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. It came out with a public issue in Feb.'96 to part-finance its

Gorani Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.56
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.81
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gorani Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.12 2.27 213.66
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 7.14 2.27 214.54
Total Expenses 6.78 1.95 247.69
Operating Profit 0.36 0.32 12.5
Net Profit 0.28 0.27 3.7
Equity Capital 5.44 5.06 -
Gorani Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Circuit Systems 13.90 -6.14 19.28
Khaitan Elect. 13.00 -1.52 14.95
Sujana Univ. Ind 0.77 -4.94 13.00
Gorani Inds. 23.10 0.00 12.57
Gujarat Poly 13.50 -4.93 11.54
Thakral Services 9.63 4.90 11.30
Calcom Vision 13.47 -1.54 10.92
Gorani Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.08
Banks/FIs 1.83
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.76
Gorani Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 148.39% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 102.99% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gorani Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.10
23.10
Week Low/High 23.10
23.00
Month Low/High 23.10
23.00
YEAR Low/High 8.84
23.00
All TIME Low/High 4.70
65.00

