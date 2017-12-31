Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd

Gothi Plascon (India) was incorporated as public limited company on October 11, 1994 under Companies Act, 1956. The company obtained the certificate of commencement of business on October 25, 1994 from the Registrar of Companies, Madras. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of plastic items in India. The company is based Chennai, India....> More