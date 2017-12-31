JUST IN
Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd.

BSE: 531111 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE538G01018
BSE 12:47 | 05 Mar 14.60 -0.75
(-4.89%)
OPEN

14.60

 HIGH

14.60

 LOW

14.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd.

Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd

Gothi Plascon (India) was incorporated as public limited company on October 11, 1994 under Companies Act, 1956. The company obtained the certificate of commencement of business on October 25, 1994 from the Registrar of Companies, Madras. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of plastic items in India. The company is based Chennai, India....> More

Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.91
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.64
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.66 0.64 3.13
Other Income 0.11 -
Total Income 0.77 0.64 20.31
Total Expenses 0.06 0.03 100
Operating Profit 0.71 0.61 16.39
Net Profit 0.71 0.59 20.34
Equity Capital 10.2 10.2 -
Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kemrock Inds. 8.73 -4.90 17.75
Polymac Thermof. 32.80 0.00 15.68
Vinyoflex 36.10 -5.00 15.60
Gothi Plascon 14.60 -4.89 14.89
Amco India 35.40 -4.19 14.55
Swadeshi Inds 1.30 0.00 14.07
Jayavant Prod. 16.95 4.95 14.00
Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.56
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.40
Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.15% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.60
14.60
Week Low/High 14.60
15.00
Month Low/High 14.60
17.00
YEAR Low/High 10.12
17.00
All TIME Low/High 1.05
22.00

