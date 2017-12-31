You are here » Home
Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 531111
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE538G01018
|
BSE
12:47 | 05 Mar
|
14.60
|
-0.75
(-4.89%)
|
OPEN
14.60
|
HIGH
14.60
|
LOW
14.60
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|14.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.35
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|17.29
|52-Week low
|10.12
|P/E
|7.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|16.00
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|14.60
|CLOSE
|15.35
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|17.29
|52-Week low
|10.12
|P/E
|7.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|16.00
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14.89
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd.
Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd
Gothi Plascon (India) was incorporated as public limited company on October 11, 1994 under Companies Act, 1956. The company obtained the certificate of commencement of business on October 25, 1994 from the Registrar of Companies, Madras. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of plastic items in India. The company is based Chennai, India.
Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.66
|0.64
|3.13
|Other Income
|0.11
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.77
|0.64
|20.31
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.03
|100
|Operating Profit
|0.71
|0.61
|16.39
|Net Profit
|0.71
|0.59
|20.34
|Equity Capital
|10.2
|10.2
| -
Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.15%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.60
|
|14.60
|Week Low/High
|14.60
|
|15.00
|Month Low/High
|14.60
|
|17.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.12
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|22.00
