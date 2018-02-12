JUST IN
Govind Rubber Ltd.

BSE: 509148 Sector: Auto
NSE: GOVINRUBER ISIN Code: INE011C01015
BSE LIVE 14:52 | 12 Mar 14.85 -0.50
(-3.26%)
OPEN

15.35

 HIGH

15.35

 LOW

14.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Govind Rubber Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Govind Rubber Ltd.

Govind Rubber Ltd

Set up in 1982 at Ludhiana, Govind Rubber took over a sick unit, Pavan Tyres, in 1984 and amalgamated it in 1991. The unit was promoted by Siyaram Poddar group. The company manufactures cycle tyres & tubes and auto tyres and tubes. The company came out with a public issue in Oct.'92 at a premium to part-finance an export-based project to manufacture nylon colour/gum wall tyres and tubes. It ha...> More

Govind Rubber Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   32
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Govind Rubber Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 25.76 54.29 -52.55
Other Income 0.46 -
Total Income 25.76 54.75 -52.95
Total Expenses 25.95 49.32 -47.38
Operating Profit -0.19 5.43 -103.5
Net Profit -5.24 1.14 -559.65
Equity Capital 21.84 21.84 -
Govind Rubber Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Modi Rubber 89.05 -1.06 222.98
Dunlop India 10.41 -2.16 126.98
Falcon Tyres 6.70 0.00 51.91
Govind Rubber 14.85 -3.26 32.43
Surya Indl. Corp 13.95 -4.78 17.20
Krypton Inds. 10.22 -4.93 15.02
Govind Rubber Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 35.30
Banks/FIs 13.60
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 38.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.65
Govind Rubber Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.13% NA 0.26% -0.83%
1 Month -27.38% NA -1.36% -0.79%
3 Month -36.94% NA 1.83% 1.04%
6 Month -37.87% NA 5.21% 4.40%
1 Year -56.52% NA 16.89% 16.19%
3 Year -33.26% NA 16.95% 18.45%

Govind Rubber Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.10
15.35
Week Low/High 14.10
17.00
Month Low/High 14.10
22.00
YEAR Low/High 14.10
40.00
All TIME Low/High 2.75
550.00

