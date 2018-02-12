Govind Rubber Ltd

Set up in 1982 at Ludhiana, Govind Rubber took over a sick unit, Pavan Tyres, in 1984 and amalgamated it in 1991. The unit was promoted by Siyaram Poddar group. The company manufactures cycle tyres & tubes and auto tyres and tubes. The company came out with a public issue in Oct.'92 at a premium to part-finance an export-based project to manufacture nylon colour/gum wall tyres and tubes. It ha...> More