Govind Rubber Ltd.
|BSE: 509148
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: GOVINRUBER
|ISIN Code: INE011C01015
|BSE LIVE 14:52 | 12 Mar
|14.85
|
-0.50
(-3.26%)
|
OPEN
15.35
|
HIGH
15.35
|
LOW
14.10
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Govind Rubber Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.35
|VOLUME
|47431
|52-Week high
|40.20
|52-Week low
|14.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|32
|Buy Price
|14.50
|Buy Qty
|75.00
|Sell Price
|14.90
|Sell Qty
|300.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|32
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Govind Rubber Ltd.
Set up in 1982 at Ludhiana, Govind Rubber took over a sick unit, Pavan Tyres, in 1984 and amalgamated it in 1991. The unit was promoted by Siyaram Poddar group. The company manufactures cycle tyres & tubes and auto tyres and tubes. The company came out with a public issue in Oct.'92 at a premium to part-finance an export-based project to manufacture nylon colour/gum wall tyres and tubes. It ha...> More
Govind Rubber Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|32
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|7.82
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.90
Announcement
Govind Rubber Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|25.76
|54.29
|-52.55
|Other Income
|0.46
|-
|Total Income
|25.76
|54.75
|-52.95
|Total Expenses
|25.95
|49.32
|-47.38
|Operating Profit
|-0.19
|5.43
|-103.5
|Net Profit
|-5.24
|1.14
|-559.65
|Equity Capital
|21.84
|21.84
|-
Govind Rubber Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Modi Rubber
|89.05
|-1.06
|222.98
|Dunlop India
|10.41
|-2.16
|126.98
|Falcon Tyres
|6.70
|0.00
|51.91
|Govind Rubber
|14.85
|-3.26
|32.43
|Surya Indl. Corp
|13.95
|-4.78
|17.20
|Krypton Inds.
|10.22
|-4.93
|15.02
Govind Rubber Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Govind Rubber Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.13%
|NA
|0.26%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|-27.38%
|NA
|-1.36%
|-0.79%
|3 Month
|-36.94%
|NA
|1.83%
|1.04%
|6 Month
|-37.87%
|NA
|5.21%
|4.40%
|1 Year
|-56.52%
|NA
|16.89%
|16.19%
|3 Year
|-33.26%
|NA
|16.95%
|18.45%
Govind Rubber Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.10
|
|15.35
|Week Low/High
|14.10
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|14.10
|
|22.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.10
|
|40.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.75
|
|550.00
Quick Links for Govind Rubber:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices