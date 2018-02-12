You are here » Home
Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 530709
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE225G01012
|
BSE
13:23 | 12 Mar
|
22.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
22.50
|
HIGH
22.50
|
LOW
22.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd.
Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd
Gowra Leasing & Finance Limited is engaged in non-banking finance activities in India. It offers loans, ICDs, and bill discounting services. The company is based in Secunderabad, India.
Gowra Leasing & Finance was incorporated on February 9, 1993. The company gets income as interest from its leasing and finance activities like corporate loans, underwriting, loan syndication, project financing,...> More
Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.22
|0.28
|-21.43
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.17
|-88.24
|Total Income
|0.25
|0.45
|-44.44
|Total Expenses
|0.17
|0.12
|41.67
|Operating Profit
|0.07
|0.33
|-78.79
|Net Profit
|0.05
|0.25
|-80
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
| -
Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd - Peer Group
Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.02%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.16%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.62%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-3.64%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|12.22%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|61.17%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|22.50
|
|22.50
|Week Low/High
|22.05
|
|24.00
|Month Low/High
|22.05
|
|26.00
|YEAR Low/High
|19.25
|
|28.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.36
|
|30.00
