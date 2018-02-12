JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd

Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530709 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE225G01012
BSE 13:23 | 12 Mar 22.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

22.50

 HIGH

22.50

 LOW

22.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 22.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 22.50
VOLUME 700
52-Week high 28.40
52-Week low 19.25
P/E 12.93
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 21.40
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 22.50
Sell Qty 2.00
OPEN 22.50
CLOSE 22.50
VOLUME 700
52-Week high 28.40
52-Week low 19.25
P/E 12.93
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 21.40
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 22.50
Sell Qty 2.00

About Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd.

Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd

Gowra Leasing & Finance Limited is engaged in non-banking finance activities in India. It offers loans, ICDs, and bill discounting services. The company is based in Secunderabad, India. Gowra Leasing & Finance was incorporated on February 9, 1993. The company gets income as interest from its leasing and finance activities like corporate loans, underwriting, loan syndication, project financing,...> More

Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.74
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.93
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 01 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 4.44
Book Value / Share () [*S] 40.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.22 0.28 -21.43
Other Income 0.02 0.17 -88.24
Total Income 0.25 0.45 -44.44
Total Expenses 0.17 0.12 41.67
Operating Profit 0.07 0.33 -78.79
Net Profit 0.05 0.25 -80
Equity Capital 3 3 -
> More on Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd Financials Results

Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tokyo Finance 9.88 -5.00 6.89
Adharshila Cap. 12.50 25.00 6.88
Odyssey Corpn. 1.73 4.85 6.82
Gowra Leasing 22.50 0.00 6.75
Malabar Trading 3.36 -4.82 6.75
Skyline Ventures 21.50 1.90 6.66
Photon Capital 44.10 0.00 6.66
> More on Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd Peer Group

Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.21
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.30
> More on Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.02% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.16% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.62% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -3.64% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 12.22% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 61.17% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 22.50
22.50
Week Low/High 22.05
24.00
Month Low/High 22.05
26.00
YEAR Low/High 19.25
28.00
All TIME Low/High 9.36
30.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gowra Leasing & Finance: