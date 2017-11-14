JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Goyal Associates Ltd

Goyal Associates Ltd.

BSE: 530663 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE912B01032
BSE 15:05 | 07 Jul Goyal Associates Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Goyal Associates Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 5.01
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.27
VOLUME 1120
52-Week high 6.00
52-Week low 4.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 24
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 5.01
Sell Qty 3780.00
OPEN 5.01
CLOSE 5.27
VOLUME 1120
52-Week high 6.00
52-Week low 4.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 24
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 5.01
Sell Qty 3780.00

About Goyal Associates Ltd.

Goyal Associates Ltd

Goyal Associates Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   24
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.63
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.95
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Goyal Associates Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 0.04 -75
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 0.04 -75
Total Expenses 0.01 0.24 -95.83
Operating Profit -0.21 -
Net Profit -0.21 -
Equity Capital 4.69 4.69 -
> More on Goyal Associates Ltd Financials Results

Goyal Associates Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sharp Investment 1.00 0.00 24.21
Innovassynth Inv 9.85 0.92 23.92
Khandwala Sec. 20.00 3.63 23.88
Goyal Associates 5.01 -4.93 23.50
Aagam Capital 46.50 -0.85 23.25
A R C Finance 4.46 -1.98 22.52
Haryana Capfin 43.00 -4.44 22.40
> More on Goyal Associates Ltd Peer Group

Goyal Associates Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 10.65
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 86.87
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.46
> More on Goyal Associates Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Goyal Associates Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -7.90% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Goyal Associates Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.01
5.01
Week Low/High 0.00
5.01
Month Low/High 0.00
5.01
YEAR Low/High 4.30
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
9.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Goyal Associates: