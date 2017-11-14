Goyal Associates Ltd.
|BSE: 530663
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE912B01032
|BSE 15:05 | 07 Jul
|Goyal Associates Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Goyal Associates Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.01
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.27
|VOLUME
|1120
|52-Week high
|6.00
|52-Week low
|4.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.01
|Sell Qty
|3780.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Goyal Associates Ltd.
Goyal Associates Ltd
Goyal Associates Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|24
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.63
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.95
Goyal Associates Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|0.04
|-75
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.04
|-75
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.24
|-95.83
|Operating Profit
|-0.21
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.21
|-
|Equity Capital
|4.69
|4.69
|-
Goyal Associates Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sharp Investment
|1.00
|0.00
|24.21
|Innovassynth Inv
|9.85
|0.92
|23.92
|Khandwala Sec.
|20.00
|3.63
|23.88
|Goyal Associates
|5.01
|-4.93
|23.50
|Aagam Capital
|46.50
|-0.85
|23.25
|A R C Finance
|4.46
|-1.98
|22.52
|Haryana Capfin
|43.00
|-4.44
|22.40
Goyal Associates Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Goyal Associates Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-7.90%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Goyal Associates Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.01
|
|5.01
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.01
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.01
|YEAR Low/High
|4.30
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|9.00
Quick Links for Goyal Associates:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices