Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd.

BSE: 504369 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE927M01029
BSE LIVE 10:16 | 05 Mar 4.33 -0.08
(-1.81%)
OPEN

4.33

 HIGH

4.33

 LOW

4.33
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd.

Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd

Grandma Trading and Agencies Limited was founded in 1981 by Mr. Krishna Kumar Mansingka. Mansingka Family is one of the oldest business houses in India and were founder promoters of a leading Commercial Bank in India. The family has been in the business of Soya Oil and Papers for last four decades.The company has been in the business of export of soya oil until year 1996 and due to recession in th...> More

Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   57
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.05
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.07 0.09 -22.22
Total Income 0.07 0.09 -22.22
Total Expenses 0.01 0.02 -50
Operating Profit 0.06 0.07 -14.29
Net Profit 0.06 0.07 -14.29
Equity Capital 13.06 13.06 -
> More on Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd Financials Results

Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Lahoti Overseas 20.60 -0.72 60.05
Anisha Impex 35.95 4.96 59.07
Empower India 0.49 0.00 57.03
Grandma Trading 4.33 -1.81 56.55
Dr Habeebullah 46.05 0.00 54.15
Sharika Enterpr. 48.50 0.00 52.53
Tinna Rubber 61.15 -3.24 52.34
> More on Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd Peer Group

Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 8.23
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 64.41
> More on Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.05% -0.94%
1 Month -10.72% NA -1.56% -0.91%
3 Month NA NA 1.61% 0.92%
6 Month NA NA 4.99% 4.28%
1 Year NA NA 16.64% 16.05%
3 Year -72.85% NA 16.71% 18.31%

Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.33
4.33
Week Low/High 4.33
4.00
Month Low/High 4.33
5.00
YEAR Low/High 4.33
9.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
35.00

