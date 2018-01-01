JUST IN
Granules India Ltd.

BSE: 532482 Sector: Health care
NSE: GRANULES ISIN Code: INE101D01020
BSE 15:56 | 12 Mar 108.60 1.40
(1.31%)
OPEN

108.05

 HIGH

109.45

 LOW

106.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 108.50 1.30
(1.21%)
OPEN

108.10

 HIGH

109.40

 LOW

106.50
About Granules India Ltd.

Granules India Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1991, Granules India (GIL) was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'93. It commenced its operations in Apr.'91 as a merchant exporter of bulk drugs like paracetamol, guaifenesin and chloro pheniramine maleate. The company exports to the US, Europe, Mexico and Hongkong. Since 1992, GIL concentrated on export of paracetamol powder. In Aug.'...> More

Granules India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,756
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.65
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.22
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.73
Book Value / Share () [*S] 48.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Granules India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 410.73 353.17 16.3
Other Income 0.86 4.27 -79.86
Total Income 411.6 357.44 15.15
Total Expenses 336.7 276.83 21.63
Operating Profit 74.89 80.6 -7.08
Net Profit 30.16 35.91 -16.01
Equity Capital 25.38 22.12 -
Granules India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vinati Organics 791.05 1.14 4066.00
Shilpa Medicare 447.65 0.83 3648.35
Unichem Labs. 334.60 0.39 3043.19
Granules India 108.60 1.31 2756.27
Merck 1518.70 1.10 2521.04
J B Chem & Pharm 301.25 0.35 2516.94
Astrazeneca Phar 975.75 -0.70 2439.38
Granules India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.94
Banks/FIs 1.27
FIIs 14.24
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.80
Indian Public 26.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.06
Granules India Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
12/11 Equirus Securities Overweight 127 PDF IconDetails
17/08 HDFC Securities Buy 127 PDF IconDetails
08/02 Nirmal Bang Hold 129 PDF IconDetails
Granules India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.57% -6.26% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.20% -8.63% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -17.10% -14.63% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -13.12% -12.04% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -15.42% -15.86% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 29.07% 33.92% 17.24% 19.01%

Granules India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 106.50
109.45
Week Low/High 105.00
116.00
Month Low/High 105.00
125.00
YEAR Low/High 101.95
157.00
All TIME Low/High 1.58
164.00

