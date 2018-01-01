Granules India Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1991, Granules India (GIL) was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'93. It commenced its operations in Apr.'91 as a merchant exporter of bulk drugs like paracetamol, guaifenesin and chloro pheniramine maleate. The company exports to the US, Europe, Mexico and Hongkong. Since 1992, GIL concentrated on export of paracetamol powder. In Aug.'...> More