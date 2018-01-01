Granules India Ltd.
|BSE: 532482
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GRANULES
|ISIN Code: INE101D01020
|BSE 15:56 | 12 Mar
|108.60
|
1.40
(1.31%)
|
OPEN
108.05
|
HIGH
109.45
|
LOW
106.50
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|108.50
|
1.30
(1.21%)
|
OPEN
108.10
|
HIGH
109.40
|
LOW
106.50
About Granules India Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company in 1991, Granules India (GIL) was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'93. It commenced its operations in Apr.'91 as a merchant exporter of bulk drugs like paracetamol, guaifenesin and chloro pheniramine maleate. The company exports to the US, Europe, Mexico and Hongkong. Since 1992, GIL concentrated on export of paracetamol powder. In Aug.'...> More
Granules India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,756
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.65
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|19.22
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.73
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|48.71
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.23
News
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
Intimation Of Record Date For Payment Of Third Interim Dividend For The FY 2017-18
Granules India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|410.73
|353.17
|16.3
|Other Income
|0.86
|4.27
|-79.86
|Total Income
|411.6
|357.44
|15.15
|Total Expenses
|336.7
|276.83
|21.63
|Operating Profit
|74.89
|80.6
|-7.08
|Net Profit
|30.16
|35.91
|-16.01
|Equity Capital
|25.38
|22.12
|-
Granules India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vinati Organics
|791.05
|1.14
|4066.00
|Shilpa Medicare
|447.65
|0.83
|3648.35
|Unichem Labs.
|334.60
|0.39
|3043.19
|Granules India
|108.60
|1.31
|2756.27
|Merck
|1518.70
|1.10
|2521.04
|J B Chem & Pharm
|301.25
|0.35
|2516.94
|Astrazeneca Phar
|975.75
|-0.70
|2439.38
Granules India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Granules India Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|12/11
|Equirus Securities
|Overweight
|127
|Details
|17/08
|HDFC Securities
|Buy
|127
|Details
|08/02
|Nirmal Bang
|Hold
|129
|Details
Granules India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.57%
|-6.26%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.20%
|-8.63%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-17.10%
|-14.63%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-13.12%
|-12.04%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-15.42%
|-15.86%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|29.07%
|33.92%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Granules India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|106.50
|
|109.45
|Week Low/High
|105.00
|
|116.00
|Month Low/High
|105.00
|
|125.00
|YEAR Low/High
|101.95
|
|157.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.58
|
|164.00
