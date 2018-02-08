Gratex Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 526751
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE915E01013
|BSE 14:51 | 05 Mar
|12.25
|
0.45
(3.81%)
|
OPEN
11.80
|
HIGH
12.25
|
LOW
11.21
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gratex Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|11.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.80
|VOLUME
|1200
|52-Week high
|15.36
|52-Week low
|8.15
|P/E
|22.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|12.25
|Buy Qty
|900.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|22.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Gratex Industries Ltd.
Gratex Industries Ltd (GIL) is an India-based Company. GIL is a paper and paper products company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of decorative wall papers. It is also engaged in trading, dealing in imported wall papers. The Company is focusing on launching of new designs. The Company provides karigar training classes and contractor / sale staff training programmes. Gratex Industries wa...> More
Gratex Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.54
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|22.69
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.24
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.33
Gratex Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.38
|0.43
|-11.63
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.38
|0.43
|-11.63
|Total Expenses
|0.32
|0.38
|-15.79
|Operating Profit
|0.07
|0.06
|16.67
|Net Profit
|0.04
|0.03
|33.33
|Equity Capital
|3.03
|3.03
|-
Gratex Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Special.Papers
|0.38
|-5.00
|5.93
|Saffron Indus.
|7.65
|-1.92
|5.50
|Kay Power &Paper
|5.00
|0.00
|5.32
|Gratex Inds.
|12.25
|3.81
|3.71
|Soma Papers
|15.77
|4.85
|2.21
|Sarda Papers
|7.00
|-3.45
|2.18
|Bio Green Papers
|2.49
|0.00
|1.99
Gratex Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Gratex Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-9.73%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|17.22%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|23.12%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gratex Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.21
|
|12.25
|Week Low/High
|11.21
|
|12.00
|Month Low/High
|11.21
|
|15.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.15
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|35.00
