Gratex Industries Ltd.

BSE: 526751 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE915E01013
BSE 14:51 | 05 Mar 12.25 0.45
(3.81%)
OPEN

11.80

 HIGH

12.25

 LOW

11.21
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gratex Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Gratex Industries Ltd.

Gratex Industries Ltd

Gratex Industries Ltd (GIL) is an India-based Company. GIL is a paper and paper products company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of decorative wall papers. It is also engaged in trading, dealing in imported wall papers. The Company is focusing on launching of new designs. The Company provides karigar training classes and contractor / sale staff training programmes. Gratex Industries wa...> More

Gratex Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.54
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.69
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gratex Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.38 0.43 -11.63
Other Income -
Total Income 0.38 0.43 -11.63
Total Expenses 0.32 0.38 -15.79
Operating Profit 0.07 0.06 16.67
Net Profit 0.04 0.03 33.33
Equity Capital 3.03 3.03 -
Gratex Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Special.Papers 0.38 -5.00 5.93
Saffron Indus. 7.65 -1.92 5.50
Kay Power &Paper 5.00 0.00 5.32
Gratex Inds. 12.25 3.81 3.71
Soma Papers 15.77 4.85 2.21
Sarda Papers 7.00 -3.45 2.18
Bio Green Papers 2.49 0.00 1.99
Gratex Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.10
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.71
Gratex Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -9.73% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 17.22% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 23.12% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gratex Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.21
12.25
Week Low/High 11.21
12.00
Month Low/High 11.21
15.00
YEAR Low/High 8.15
15.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
35.00

