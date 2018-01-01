JUST IN
Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd.

BSE: 505710 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE266D01021
BSE LIVE 14:29 | 12 Mar 60.00 -1.20
(-1.96%)
OPEN

62.00

 HIGH

62.50

 LOW

59.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd.

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd

Incorporated in 1957 as a private limited company, Grauer & Weil (India) (GWL) was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'61. It was promoted by Ramanlal Shah and Kanchanlal Shah. GWL manufactures metal finishing plants, equipment chemicals, buffing and finishing compounds, mops, wheels and brushes. Its engineering division manufactures various types of plants and equipment for other indu...> More

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,360
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.90
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.69
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.65
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 126.59 110.36 14.71
Other Income 1.65 1.27 29.92
Total Income 128.24 111.63 14.88
Total Expenses 96.25 91.18 5.56
Operating Profit 31.99 20.45 56.43
Net Profit 20.09 13.27 51.39
Equity Capital 22.67 22.67 -
Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Natl. Peroxide 2413.00 -2.61 1387.48
Kiri Indus. 457.00 3.09 1381.97
Seya Indus. 560.00 0.79 1377.60
Grauer & Weil 60.00 -1.96 1360.20
Clariant Chemica 552.00 1.29 1274.02
Camlin Fine 102.50 -0.63 1242.30
Alkyl Amines 603.00 -0.49 1230.12
Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.98
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 22.68
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.57
Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.96% NA 0.05% -0.84%
1 Month -15.49% NA -1.57% -0.80%
3 Month -14.89% NA 1.61% 1.03%
6 Month 22.20% NA 4.99% 4.39%
1 Year 44.58% NA 16.64% 16.18%
3 Year 270.37% NA 16.70% 18.43%

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 59.70
62.50
Week Low/High 57.05
65.00
Month Low/High 57.05
74.00
YEAR Low/High 36.60
86.00
All TIME Low/High 0.45
86.00

Browse STOCK Companies

