Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 505710
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE266D01021
|
BSE
LIVE
14:29 | 12 Mar
|
60.00
|
-1.20
(-1.96%)
|
OPEN
62.00
|
HIGH
62.50
|
LOW
59.70
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd.
Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd
Incorporated in 1957 as a private limited company, Grauer & Weil (India) (GWL) was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'61. It was promoted by Ramanlal Shah and Kanchanlal Shah. GWL manufactures metal finishing plants, equipment chemicals, buffing and finishing compounds, mops, wheels and brushes. Its engineering division manufactures various types of plants and equipment for other indu...> More
Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|126.59
|110.36
|14.71
|Other Income
|1.65
|1.27
|29.92
|Total Income
|128.24
|111.63
|14.88
|Total Expenses
|96.25
|91.18
|5.56
|Operating Profit
|31.99
|20.45
|56.43
|Net Profit
|20.09
|13.27
|51.39
|Equity Capital
|22.67
|22.67
| -
Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.96%
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|-15.49%
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|-14.89%
|NA
|1.61%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|22.20%
|NA
|4.99%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|44.58%
|NA
|16.64%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|270.37%
|NA
|16.70%
|18.43%
Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|59.70
|
|62.50
|Week Low/High
|57.05
|
|65.00
|Month Low/High
|57.05
|
|74.00
|YEAR Low/High
|36.60
|
|86.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.45
|
|86.00
