Graviss Hospitality Ltd.

BSE: 509546 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE214F01026
BSE LIVE 10:15 | 12 Mar 18.30 0.85
(4.87%)
OPEN

18.30

 HIGH

18.30

 LOW

18.30
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Graviss Hospitality Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Graviss Hospitality Ltd.

Graviss Hospitality Ltd

Incorporated in 1959, G L Hotels (GLHL) is the owner of the Nataraj hotel in South Bombay. The company is headed by Chairman Ravi Ghai. GLHL issued bonus shares in 1970 in the ratio of 1:4. It offered 7 rights shares for every 6 shares held to Ghai Enterprises Pvt Ltd, share holders at the time of amalgamation. In 1994-95, the company diversified its activities by opening up ice-cream stores in

Graviss Hospitality Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   129
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   12.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Feb 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Graviss Hospitality Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 15.08 12.67 19.02
Other Income 2.13 -
Total Income 17.21 12.67 35.83
Total Expenses 13.57 10.6 28.02
Operating Profit 3.64 2.07 75.85
Net Profit 1.07 0.33 224.24
Equity Capital 14.1 14.1 -
Graviss Hospitality Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Benares Hotels 1300.00 -0.13 169.00
Blu.Coast Hotel. 127.50 -1.92 162.56
U P Hotels 297.70 4.97 160.76
Graviss Hospital 18.30 4.87 129.02
Best Eastern Hot 69.80 -0.29 117.96
TGB Banquets 35.00 -4.89 102.52
CHL 16.15 -4.72 88.50
Graviss Hospitality Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.78
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 2.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.89
Graviss Hospitality Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.29% -0.72%
1 Month -3.68% NA -1.33% -0.69%
3 Month NA NA 1.86% 1.14%
6 Month NA NA 5.24% 4.51%
1 Year -12.86% NA 16.92% 16.31%
3 Year 12.62% NA 16.99% 18.57%

Graviss Hospitality Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.30
18.30
Week Low/High 17.40
18.00
Month Low/High 17.40
20.00
YEAR Low/High 15.75
28.00
All TIME Low/High 1.80
99.00

