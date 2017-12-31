You are here » Home
Graviss Hospitality Ltd.
|BSE: 509546
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE214F01026
|
BSE
LIVE
10:15 | 12 Mar
|
18.30
|
0.85
(4.87%)
|
OPEN
18.30
|
HIGH
18.30
|
LOW
18.30
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Graviss Hospitality Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|18.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.45
|VOLUME
|646
|52-Week high
|28.00
|52-Week low
|15.75
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|129
|Buy Price
|18.30
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|18.30
|CLOSE
|17.45
|VOLUME
|646
|52-Week high
|28.00
|52-Week low
|15.75
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|129
|Buy Price
|18.30
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Graviss Hospitality Ltd.
Graviss Hospitality Ltd
Incorporated in 1959, G L Hotels (GLHL) is the owner of the Nataraj hotel in South Bombay. The company is headed by Chairman Ravi Ghai.
GLHL issued bonus shares in 1970 in the ratio of 1:4. It offered 7 rights shares for every 6 shares held to Ghai Enterprises Pvt Ltd, share holders at the time of amalgamation. In 1994-95, the company diversified its activities by opening up ice-cream stores in...> More
Graviss Hospitality Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Graviss Hospitality Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|15.08
|12.67
|19.02
|Other Income
|2.13
|
|-
|Total Income
|17.21
|12.67
|35.83
|Total Expenses
|13.57
|10.6
|28.02
|Operating Profit
|3.64
|2.07
|75.85
|Net Profit
|1.07
|0.33
|224.24
|Equity Capital
|14.1
|14.1
| -
Graviss Hospitality Ltd - Peer Group
Graviss Hospitality Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Graviss Hospitality Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.29%
|-0.72%
|1 Month
|-3.68%
|NA
|-1.33%
|-0.69%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.86%
|1.14%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.24%
|4.51%
|1 Year
|-12.86%
|NA
|16.92%
|16.31%
|3 Year
|12.62%
|NA
|16.99%
|18.57%
Graviss Hospitality Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.30
|
|18.30
|Week Low/High
|17.40
|
|18.00
|Month Low/High
|17.40
|
|20.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.75
|
|28.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.80
|
|99.00
