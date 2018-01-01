Gravity (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 532015
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE995A01013
|BSE 15:14 | 06 Mar
|3.78
|
-0.19
(-4.79%)
|
OPEN
3.78
|
HIGH
3.78
|
LOW
3.78
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gravity (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.78
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.97
|VOLUME
|600
|52-Week high
|5.67
|52-Week low
|2.40
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|3.78
|Buy Qty
|2950.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Gravity (India) Ltd.
Incorporated in 1987, Bombay based gravity (India) Ltd is in the business of manufacturing of Synthetic fabrics from it's plant at Village Khutali in Dadra & Nagar Haveli UT. The company diversified into IT sector through it's Subsidary, Gravity Infotech Ltd, in which Gravity India holds 80% of the paid up share capital. The subsidary company was incorporated on May 15, 2000 and recieved Certi...> More
Gravity (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.03
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.31
Announcement
-
Revised Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
Board Meeting For The December Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017 Shall Be Held On Monday 12Th Febr
Gravity (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.38
|5.47
|-38.21
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|-66.67
|Total Income
|3.4
|5.5
|-38.18
|Total Expenses
|3.31
|5.98
|-44.65
|Operating Profit
|0.09
|-0.49
|118.37
|Net Profit
|0.04
|-0.53
|107.55
|Equity Capital
|9
|9
|-
Gravity (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|RLF
|3.45
|-1.43
|3.45
|Khoobsurat Ltd
|0.26
|-3.70
|3.45
|Golden Carpets
|5.32
|3.10
|3.45
|Gravity (India)
|3.78
|-4.79
|3.40
|Titan Intech
|13.54
|4.96
|3.34
|Santosh Fin Fab
|9.50
|-5.00
|3.34
|Malwa Cotton Spg
|4.11
|-4.86
|3.25
Gravity (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Gravity (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.25%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|16.67%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|24.34%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|12.50%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|76.64%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gravity (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.78
|
|3.78
|Week Low/High
|3.78
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.78
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.40
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.44
|
|39.00
