Gravity (India) Ltd

Incorporated in 1987, Bombay based gravity (India) Ltd is in the business of manufacturing of Synthetic fabrics from it's plant at Village Khutali in Dadra & Nagar Haveli UT. The company diversified into IT sector through it's Subsidary, Gravity Infotech Ltd, in which Gravity India holds 80% of the paid up share capital. The subsidary company was incorporated on May 15, 2000 and recieved Certi...> More