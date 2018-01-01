JUST IN
Gravity (India) Ltd.

BSE: 532015 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE995A01013
BSE 15:14 | 06 Mar 3.78 -0.19
(-4.79%)
OPEN

3.78

 HIGH

3.78

 LOW

3.78
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gravity (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Gravity (India) Ltd.

Gravity (India) Ltd

Incorporated in 1987, Bombay based gravity (India) Ltd is in the business of manufacturing of Synthetic fabrics from it's plant at Village Khutali in Dadra & Nagar Haveli UT. The company diversified into IT sector through it's Subsidary, Gravity Infotech Ltd, in which Gravity India holds 80% of the paid up share capital. The subsidary company was incorporated on May 15, 2000 and recieved Certi...> More

Gravity (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Gravity (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.38 5.47 -38.21
Other Income 0.01 0.03 -66.67
Total Income 3.4 5.5 -38.18
Total Expenses 3.31 5.98 -44.65
Operating Profit 0.09 -0.49 118.37
Net Profit 0.04 -0.53 107.55
Equity Capital 9 9 -
Gravity (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
RLF 3.45 -1.43 3.45
Khoobsurat Ltd 0.26 -3.70 3.45
Golden Carpets 5.32 3.10 3.45
Gravity (India) 3.78 -4.79 3.40
Titan Intech 13.54 4.96 3.34
Santosh Fin Fab 9.50 -5.00 3.34
Malwa Cotton Spg 4.11 -4.86 3.25
Gravity (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 21.77
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 68.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.93
Gravity (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.25% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 16.67% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 24.34% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 12.50% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 76.64% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gravity (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.78
3.78
Week Low/High 3.78
4.00
Month Low/High 3.78
6.00
YEAR Low/High 2.40
6.00
All TIME Low/High 1.44
39.00

