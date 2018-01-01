JUST IN
Greencrest Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 531737 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE414C01029
BSE 14:00 | 12 Mar 32.95 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

32.95

 HIGH

32.95

 LOW

32.95
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Greencrest Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 32.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 32.95
VOLUME 6
52-Week high 73.00
52-Week low 32.95
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,204
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 32.95
Sell Qty 215360.00
About Greencrest Financial Services Ltd.

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd (formerly known as Marigold Glass Industries) Ltd is a composite Financial Services Provider. The company was incorporated in the year 1993. The shares of MGIL were listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd & Ahmedabad Stock Exchange Ltd.The company is a securities broking company offering stock broking and equity advisory services to...> More

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,204
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] 23.88
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.79 7.95 -64.91
Other Income -
Total Income 2.79 7.95 -64.91
Total Expenses 1.64 0.99 65.66
Operating Profit 1.15 6.96 -83.48
Net Profit 1.15 6.96 -83.48
Equity Capital 36.55 36.55 -
Greencrest Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vardhman Hold. 4175.00 -0.83 1336.00
Tour. Fin. Corp. 156.60 1.79 1264.08
Muthoot Cap.Serv 767.55 1.29 1262.62
Greencrest Finan 32.95 0.00 1204.32
Kirloskar Indus. 1215.05 -3.08 1179.81
Paisalo Digital 289.90 0.07 1175.83
Fortune Fin.Ser. 226.55 -0.35 1155.86
Greencrest Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 1.25
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 83.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.09
Greencrest Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -28.60% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -45.17% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -46.51% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Greencrest Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 32.95
32.95
Week Low/High 32.95
33.00
Month Low/High 32.95
33.00
YEAR Low/High 32.95
73.00
All TIME Low/High 0.68
73.00

