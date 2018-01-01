You are here » Home
Greencrest Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 531737
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE414C01029
BSE
14:00 | 12 Mar
32.95
0
(0.00%)
OPEN
32.95
HIGH
32.95
LOW
32.95
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Greencrest Financial Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|32.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|32.95
|VOLUME
|6
|52-Week high
|73.00
|52-Week low
|32.95
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,204
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|32.95
|Sell Qty
|215360.00
|OPEN
|32.95
|CLOSE
|32.95
|VOLUME
|6
|52-Week high
|73.00
|52-Week low
|32.95
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,204
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|32.95
|Sell Qty
|215360.00
About Greencrest Financial Services Ltd.
Greencrest Financial Services Ltd
Greencrest Financial Services Ltd (formerly known as Marigold Glass Industries) Ltd is a composite Financial Services Provider. The company was incorporated in the year 1993. The shares of MGIL were listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd & Ahmedabad Stock Exchange Ltd.The company is a securities broking company offering stock broking and equity advisory services to...> More
Greencrest Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Greencrest Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
Greencrest Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
Greencrest Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Greencrest Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-28.60%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-45.17%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-46.51%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Greencrest Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|32.95
|
|32.95
|Week Low/High
|32.95
|
|33.00
|Month Low/High
|32.95
|
|33.00
|YEAR Low/High
|32.95
|
|73.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.68
|
|73.00
Quick Links for Greencrest Financial Services: