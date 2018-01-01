You are here » Home
» Company
» Greenply Industries Ltd
Greenply Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 526797
|Sector: Others
|NSE: GREENPLY
|ISIN Code: INE461C01038
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
323.55
|
-2.50
(-0.77%)
|
OPEN
323.00
|
HIGH
334.95
|
LOW
319.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
323.60
|
-3.55
(-1.09%)
|
OPEN
329.50
|
HIGH
340.00
|
LOW
318.45
|OPEN
|323.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|326.05
|VOLUME
|1195
|52-Week high
|401.05
|52-Week low
|255.00
|P/E
|27.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,967
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|329.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|327.15
|VOLUME
|64334
|52-Week high
|401.10
|52-Week low
|255.20
|P/E
|27.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,967
|Buy Price
|322.50
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|323.55
|Sell Qty
|22.00
|OPEN
|323.00
|CLOSE
|326.05
|VOLUME
|1195
|52-Week high
|401.05
|52-Week low
|255.00
|P/E
|27.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,967
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|329.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|327.15
|VOLUME
|64334
|52-Week high
|401.10
|52-Week low
|255.20
|P/E
|27.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3966.72
|Buy Price
|322.50
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|323.55
|Sell Qty
|22.00
About Greenply Industries Ltd.
Greenply Industries Ltd
Greenply Industries was incorporated in 1990. The main business profile of Greenply Industies is wood.
Greenply Industries had expanded the capacities of Sawing of logs to 12500 Cu.Mt,Peeling of logs to 21000 Cu.Mt,Plywood to 18000 Cu.Mt in 1995.
In 1996 the company diversified into Wind mill project at a installed capcaity of 550 KW. During 2001 the company introduced a new grade of product...> More
Greenply Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Greenply Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Greenply Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|399.29
|360.94
|10.63
|Other Income
|1.01
|1.47
|-31.29
|Total Income
|400.3
|362.4
|10.46
|Total Expenses
|336.64
|311.18
|8.18
|Operating Profit
|63.65
|51.23
|24.24
|Net Profit
|36.06
|24
|50.25
|Equity Capital
|12.26
|12.26
| -
Greenply Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Greenply Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Greenply Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.35%
|-5.03%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.07%
|-11.91%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-2.50%
|-3.72%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|17.12%
|17.76%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|9.46%
|9.99%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|61.86%
|61.70%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Greenply Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|319.00
|
|334.95
|Week Low/High
|319.00
|
|345.00
|Month Low/High
|319.00
|
|375.00
|YEAR Low/High
|255.00
|
|401.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.56
|
|401.00
Quick Links for Greenply Industries: