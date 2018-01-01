JUST IN
Greenply Industries Ltd.

BSE: 526797 Sector: Others
NSE: GREENPLY ISIN Code: INE461C01038
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 323.55 -2.50
(-0.77%)
OPEN

323.00

 HIGH

334.95

 LOW

319.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 323.60 -3.55
(-1.09%)
OPEN

329.50

 HIGH

340.00

 LOW

318.45
OPEN 323.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 326.05
VOLUME 1195
52-Week high 401.05
52-Week low 255.00
P/E 27.37
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,967
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Greenply Industries Ltd.

Greenply Industries Ltd

Greenply Industries was incorporated in 1990. The main business profile of Greenply Industies is wood. Greenply Industries had expanded the capacities of Sawing of logs to 12500 Cu.Mt,Peeling of logs to 21000 Cu.Mt,Plywood to 18000 Cu.Mt in 1995. In 1996 the company diversified into Wind mill project at a installed capcaity of 550 KW. During 2001 the company introduced a new grade of product...

Greenply Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,967
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.82
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.37
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   60.00
Latest Dividend Date 05 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.18
Book Value / Share () [*S] 69.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Greenply Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 399.29 360.94 10.63
Other Income 1.01 1.47 -31.29
Total Income 400.3 362.4 10.46
Total Expenses 336.64 311.18 8.18
Operating Profit 63.65 51.23 24.24
Net Profit 36.06 24 50.25
Equity Capital 12.26 12.26 -
Greenply Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tube Investments 258.85 -0.79 4853.44
Cox & Kings 251.25 -0.67 4436.07
CARE Ratings 1351.40 -0.35 3981.22
Greenply Inds. 323.55 -0.77 3966.72
NESCO 555.90 -0.26 3916.32
Multi Comm. Exc. 736.95 -1.01 3758.45
ICRA 3735.05 -1.22 3697.70
Greenply Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.03
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 11.60
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 20.57
Indian Public 9.68
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.11
Greenply Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.35% -5.03% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.07% -11.91% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -2.50% -3.72% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 17.12% 17.76% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 9.46% 9.99% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 61.86% 61.70% 17.24% 19.01%

Greenply Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 319.00
334.95
Week Low/High 319.00
345.00
Month Low/High 319.00
375.00
YEAR Low/High 255.00
401.00
All TIME Low/High 0.56
401.00

