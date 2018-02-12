You are here » Home
Greycells Education Ltd.
|BSE: 508918
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE791H01011
|
BSE
LIVE
11:46 | 09 Feb
|
Greycells Education Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Greycells Education Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|41.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|44.00
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|46.70
|52-Week low
|27.35
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|41.80
|Sell Qty
|5598.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Greycells Education Ltd.
Greycells Education Ltd
Greycells Education, since February 2004, has been building a track record to establish itself in the media and entertainment space.
Greycells was primarily initiated to deliver content within the entertainment industry - with relevance in outsourcing of shooting, animation, graphics, and post production services. The Company has implemented various projects for the domestic & international aud...> More
Greycells Education Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Greycells Education Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Greycells Education Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.83
|2.24
|-62.95
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.15
|-46.67
|Total Income
|0.91
|2.39
|-61.92
|Total Expenses
|1.05
|2.24
|-53.13
|Operating Profit
|-0.14
|0.15
|-193.33
|Net Profit
|-0.2
|0.11
|-281.82
|Equity Capital
|7.91
|7.91
| -
Greycells Education Ltd - Peer Group
Greycells Education Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Greycells Education Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.19%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.42%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|2.33%
|NA
|1.76%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.14%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.81%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.87%
|18.44%
Greycells Education Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|41.80
|
|41.80
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|41.80
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|41.80
|YEAR Low/High
|27.35
|
|47.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.94
|
|735.00
