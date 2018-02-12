JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Greycells Education Ltd

Greycells Education Ltd.

BSE: 508918 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE791H01011
BSE LIVE 11:46 | 09 Feb Greycells Education Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Greycells Education Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 41.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 44.00
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 46.70
52-Week low 27.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 41.80
Sell Qty 5598.00
OPEN 41.80
CLOSE 44.00
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 46.70
52-Week low 27.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 41.80
Sell Qty 5598.00

About Greycells Education Ltd.

Greycells Education Ltd

Greycells Education, since February 2004, has been building a track record to establish itself in the media and entertainment space. Greycells was primarily initiated to deliver content within the entertainment industry - with relevance in outsourcing of shooting, animation, graphics, and post production services. The Company has implemented various projects for the domestic & international aud...> More

Greycells Education Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   33
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 32.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Greycells Education Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.83 2.24 -62.95
Other Income 0.08 0.15 -46.67
Total Income 0.91 2.39 -61.92
Total Expenses 1.05 2.24 -53.13
Operating Profit -0.14 0.15 -193.33
Net Profit -0.2 0.11 -281.82
Equity Capital 7.91 7.91 -
> More on Greycells Education Ltd Financials Results

Greycells Education Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Career Point 115.80 0.35 210.29
VJTF Eduservices 60.00 -4.76 105.60
Siddharth Educa. 33.00 -1.49 38.28
Greycells Edu. 41.80 -5.00 33.06
Sylph Education 7.45 0.00 11.18
Golden Crest 15.90 4.81 8.35
Birla Shloka 1.46 0.00 3.06
> More on Greycells Education Ltd Peer Group

Greycells Education Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.88
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 5.02
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.46
> More on Greycells Education Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Greycells Education Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.19% -0.83%
1 Month NA NA -1.42% -0.80%
3 Month 2.33% NA 1.76% 1.03%
6 Month NA NA 5.14% 4.39%
1 Year NA NA 16.81% 16.18%
3 Year NA NA 16.87% 18.44%

Greycells Education Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 41.80
41.80
Week Low/High 0.00
41.80
Month Low/High 0.00
41.80
YEAR Low/High 27.35
47.00
All TIME Low/High 7.94
735.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Greycells Education: