Grindwell Norton Ltd.

BSE: 506076 Sector: Engineering
NSE: GRINDWELL ISIN Code: INE536A01023
BSE LIVE 14:22 | 12 Mar 500.05 -15.25
(-2.96%)
OPEN

510.00

 HIGH

512.00

 LOW

499.15
NSE LIVE 14:20 | 12 Mar 507.95 -2.55
(-0.50%)
OPEN

507.15

 HIGH

515.00

 LOW

497.00
About Grindwell Norton Ltd.

Grindwell Norton Ltd

Grindwell Norton Ltd(GNL) is a subsidiary of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (Saint-Gobain), a tansnational Fench Group and is a leading player in High Performance Materials sector. Saint-Gobain holds around 51% stake in the company as on Dec 31, 2002. GNL Manufactures Bonded Abrasives, Coated Abrasives and Super Abrasives in the Abrasive Segment. The another main business segment Ceramics & Plastics...

Grindwell Norton Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5,537
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.30
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 40.65
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   80.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.93
Book Value / Share () [*S] 80.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Grindwell Norton Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 365.42 314.41 16.22
Other Income 6.86 9.25 -25.84
Total Income 372.28 323.66 15.02
Total Expenses 300.96 270.45 11.28
Operating Profit 71.32 53.21 34.03
Net Profit 40.24 27.72 45.17
Equity Capital 55.36 55.36 -
Grindwell Norton Ltd Financials Results

Grindwell Norton Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Graphite India 656.00 1.81 12818.24
HEG 2597.80 1.12 10380.81
Carborundum Uni. 345.00 -0.52 6517.05
Grindwell Norton 500.05 -2.96 5536.55
Kirloskar Oil 365.00 1.78 5277.90
ISGEC Heavy 6888.00 0.40 5062.68
BEML Ltd 1120.00 0.89 4663.68
Grindwell Norton Ltd Peer Group

Grindwell Norton Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.36
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 4.40
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 14.33
Indian Public 18.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.27
Grindwell Norton Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Grindwell Norton Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.01% -0.71% 0.09% -0.92%
1 Month -2.36% 1.66% -1.53% -0.89%
3 Month -3.08% -3.10% 1.65% 0.94%
6 Month 22.68% 24.80% 5.03% 4.30%
1 Year 49.96% 49.90% 16.68% 16.08%
3 Year 42.47% 43.63% 16.75% 18.33%

Grindwell Norton Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 499.15
512.00
Week Low/High 490.00
525.00
Month Low/High 490.00
525.00
YEAR Low/High 331.60
570.00
All TIME Low/High 2.38
570.00

