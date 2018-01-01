Grindwell Norton Ltd

Grindwell Norton Ltd(GNL) is a subsidiary of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (Saint-Gobain), a tansnational Fench Group and is a leading player in High Performance Materials sector. Saint-Gobain holds around 51% stake in the company as on Dec 31, 2002. GNL Manufactures Bonded Abrasives, Coated Abrasives and Super Abrasives in the Abrasive Segment. The another main business segment Ceramics & Plastics...> More