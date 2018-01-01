Grindwell Norton Ltd.
|BSE: 506076
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: GRINDWELL
|ISIN Code: INE536A01023
|BSE LIVE 14:22 | 12 Mar
|500.05
|
-15.25
(-2.96%)
|
OPEN
510.00
|
HIGH
512.00
|
LOW
499.15
|NSE LIVE 14:20 | 12 Mar
|507.95
|
-2.55
(-0.50%)
|
OPEN
507.15
|
HIGH
515.00
|
LOW
497.00
About Grindwell Norton Ltd.
Grindwell Norton Ltd(GNL) is a subsidiary of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (Saint-Gobain), a tansnational Fench Group and is a leading player in High Performance Materials sector. Saint-Gobain holds around 51% stake in the company as on Dec 31, 2002. GNL Manufactures Bonded Abrasives, Coated Abrasives and Super Abrasives in the Abrasive Segment. The another main business segment Ceramics & Plastics...> More
Grindwell Norton Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5,537
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|12.30
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|40.65
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|80.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|17 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.93
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|80.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.18
Grindwell Norton Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|365.42
|314.41
|16.22
|Other Income
|6.86
|9.25
|-25.84
|Total Income
|372.28
|323.66
|15.02
|Total Expenses
|300.96
|270.45
|11.28
|Operating Profit
|71.32
|53.21
|34.03
|Net Profit
|40.24
|27.72
|45.17
|Equity Capital
|55.36
|55.36
|-
Grindwell Norton Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Graphite India
|656.00
|1.81
|12818.24
|HEG
|2597.80
|1.12
|10380.81
|Carborundum Uni.
|345.00
|-0.52
|6517.05
|Grindwell Norton
|500.05
|-2.96
|5536.55
|Kirloskar Oil
|365.00
|1.78
|5277.90
|ISGEC Heavy
|6888.00
|0.40
|5062.68
|BEML Ltd
|1120.00
|0.89
|4663.68
Grindwell Norton Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.01%
|-0.71%
|0.09%
|-0.92%
|1 Month
|-2.36%
|1.66%
|-1.53%
|-0.89%
|3 Month
|-3.08%
|-3.10%
|1.65%
|0.94%
|6 Month
|22.68%
|24.80%
|5.03%
|4.30%
|1 Year
|49.96%
|49.90%
|16.68%
|16.08%
|3 Year
|42.47%
|43.63%
|16.75%
|18.33%
Grindwell Norton Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|499.15
|
|512.00
|Week Low/High
|490.00
|
|525.00
|Month Low/High
|490.00
|
|525.00
|YEAR Low/High
|331.60
|
|570.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.38
|
|570.00
