GRM Overseas Ltd.
|BSE: 531449
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE192H01012
|BSE 10:27 | 12 Mar
|255.15
-8.35
(-3.17%)
OPEN
250.05
HIGH
255.15
LOW
250.05
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|GRM Overseas Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|250.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|263.50
|VOLUME
|32
|52-Week high
|359.95
|52-Week low
|83.95
|P/E
|5.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|94
|Buy Price
|255.15
|Buy Qty
|68.00
|Sell Price
|277.90
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|5.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|94
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|250.05
|CLOSE
|263.50
|VOLUME
|32
|52-Week high
|359.95
|52-Week low
|83.95
|P/E
|5.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|94
|Buy Price
|255.15
|Buy Qty
|68.00
|Sell Price
|277.90
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|5.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|94.15
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About GRM Overseas Ltd.
GRM Overseas Limited engages in the production, purchase, export, and sale of rice and paddy in India. It also manufactures polythene. The company is based in New Delhi, India. GRM Overseas was established as a partnership firm in the year 1974. It was earlier known as Garg Rice & General Mills and on January 3, 1995 and was converted into a public limited company with the present name. The...> More
GRM Overseas Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|94
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|48.91
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|5.22
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|24 Sep 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|120.44
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.12
Announcement
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Board Meeting-Appointment of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th February 2018
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017.
GRM Overseas Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|205.17
|156.08
|31.45
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|205.17
|156.08
|31.45
|Total Expenses
|201.74
|154.34
|30.71
|Operating Profit
|3.44
|1.74
|97.7
|Net Profit
|1.36
|0.81
|67.9
|Equity Capital
|3.69
|3.69
|-
GRM Overseas Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Virat Crane Inds
|58.85
|5.00
|120.17
|Tasty Dairy
|50.45
|0.40
|103.07
|Lykis
|49.00
|4.48
|94.96
|GRM Overseas
|255.15
|-3.17
|94.15
|Vadilal Enterp.
|997.50
|5.00
|85.79
|Kothari Ferment.
|51.10
|-1.92
|76.65
|Lotus Chocolate
|49.95
|-0.79
|64.14
GRM Overseas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
GRM Overseas Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.54%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.47%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.92%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|33.17%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|291.03%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
GRM Overseas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|250.05
|
|255.15
|Week Low/High
|250.05
|
|297.00
|Month Low/High
|240.10
|
|311.00
|YEAR Low/High
|83.95
|
|360.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|360.00
