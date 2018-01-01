JUST IN
GRM Overseas Ltd.

BSE: 531449 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE192H01012
BSE 10:27 | 12 Mar 255.15 -8.35
(-3.17%)
OPEN

250.05

 HIGH

255.15

 LOW

250.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan GRM Overseas Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 250.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 263.50
VOLUME 32
52-Week high 359.95
52-Week low 83.95
P/E 5.22
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 94
Buy Price 255.15
Buy Qty 68.00
Sell Price 277.90
Sell Qty 100.00
About GRM Overseas Ltd.

GRM Overseas Ltd

GRM Overseas Limited engages in the production, purchase, export, and sale of rice and paddy in India. It also manufactures polythene. The company is based in New Delhi, India. GRM Overseas was established as a partnership firm in the year 1974. It was earlier known as Garg Rice & General Mills and on January 3, 1995 and was converted into a public limited company with the present name. The...> More

GRM Overseas Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   94
EPS - TTM () [*S] 48.91
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.22
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 120.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

GRM Overseas Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 205.17 156.08 31.45
Other Income -
Total Income 205.17 156.08 31.45
Total Expenses 201.74 154.34 30.71
Operating Profit 3.44 1.74 97.7
Net Profit 1.36 0.81 67.9
Equity Capital 3.69 3.69 -
GRM Overseas Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Virat Crane Inds 58.85 5.00 120.17
Tasty Dairy 50.45 0.40 103.07
Lykis 49.00 4.48 94.96
GRM Overseas 255.15 -3.17 94.15
Vadilal Enterp. 997.50 5.00 85.79
Kothari Ferment. 51.10 -1.92 76.65
Lotus Chocolate 49.95 -0.79 64.14
GRM Overseas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.62
Banks/FIs 3.36
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.38
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.55
GRM Overseas Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.54% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.47% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.92% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 33.17% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 291.03% NA 17.24% 19.01%

GRM Overseas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 250.05
255.15
Week Low/High 250.05
297.00
Month Low/High 240.10
311.00
YEAR Low/High 83.95
360.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
360.00

