GRP Ltd.

BSE: 509152 Sector: Others
NSE: GRPLTD ISIN Code: INE137I01015
BSE LIVE 14:51 | 12 Mar 1244.95 -8.05
(-0.64%)
OPEN

1255.80

 HIGH

1255.80

 LOW

1227.00
NSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar 1249.90 5.20
(0.42%)
OPEN

1275.95

 HIGH

1277.90

 LOW

1235.00
About GRP Ltd.

GRP Ltd

Gujarat Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd is engaged in producing reclaim rubber from scrap of whole tyres, tread peelings, natural rubber tubes, butyl tubes, moulded rubber products for different applications in both, tyre and non tyre rubber products. The company is having their manufacturing units located at Solapur in Maharashtra, Ankleshwar and Panoli in Gujarat. They have one subsidiary compan...> More

GRP Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   166
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.48
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 166.44
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 947.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

GRP Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 72.75 68.1 6.83
Other Income 0.13 0.14 -7.14
Total Income 72.89 68.24 6.81
Total Expenses 67.84 62.61 8.35
Operating Profit 5.05 5.64 -10.46
Net Profit -0.23 1.14 -120.18
Equity Capital 1.33 1.33 -
GRP Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jay Shree Tea 95.80 -1.19 276.67
Dhunseri Tea 290.00 -3.67 203.00
Pix Transmission 136.80 0.26 186.46
GRP 1244.95 -0.64 165.58
James Warren Tea 131.00 0.00 157.20
Harri. Malayalam 78.00 -0.70 143.99
Assam CO. (I) 4.42 1.38 136.93
GRP Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.74
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.19
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 49.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.41
GRP Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.61% -6.14% 0.27% -0.82%
1 Month -10.31% -10.66% -1.35% -0.78%
3 Month -6.39% -5.16% 1.83% 1.05%
6 Month -3.98% -4.73% 5.22% 4.41%
1 Year -21.06% -22.68% 16.89% 16.20%
3 Year 11.40% 6.37% 16.96% 18.46%

GRP Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1227.00
1255.80
Week Low/High 1227.00
1344.00
Month Low/High 1227.00
1488.00
YEAR Low/High 1110.00
1802.00
All TIME Low/High 14.80
2020.00

