GRP Ltd.
|BSE: 509152
|Sector: Others
|NSE: GRPLTD
|ISIN Code: INE137I01015
|BSE LIVE 14:51 | 12 Mar
|1244.95
|
-8.05
(-0.64%)
|
OPEN
1255.80
|
HIGH
1255.80
|
LOW
1227.00
|NSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar
|1249.90
|
5.20
(0.42%)
|
OPEN
1275.95
|
HIGH
1277.90
|
LOW
1235.00
About GRP Ltd.
Gujarat Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd is engaged in producing reclaim rubber from scrap of whole tyres, tread peelings, natural rubber tubes, butyl tubes, moulded rubber products for different applications in both, tyre and non tyre rubber products. The company is having their manufacturing units located at Solapur in Maharashtra, Ankleshwar and Panoli in Gujarat. They have one subsidiary compan...> More
GRP Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|166
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.48
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|166.44
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|02 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|947.40
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.31
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
-
-
Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company On Thursday 1St February 2018
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
GRP Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|72.75
|68.1
|6.83
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.14
|-7.14
|Total Income
|72.89
|68.24
|6.81
|Total Expenses
|67.84
|62.61
|8.35
|Operating Profit
|5.05
|5.64
|-10.46
|Net Profit
|-0.23
|1.14
|-120.18
|Equity Capital
|1.33
|1.33
|-
GRP Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jay Shree Tea
|95.80
|-1.19
|276.67
|Dhunseri Tea
|290.00
|-3.67
|203.00
|Pix Transmission
|136.80
|0.26
|186.46
|GRP
|1244.95
|-0.64
|165.58
|James Warren Tea
|131.00
|0.00
|157.20
|Harri. Malayalam
|78.00
|-0.70
|143.99
|Assam CO. (I)
|4.42
|1.38
|136.93
GRP Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.61%
|-6.14%
|0.27%
|-0.82%
|1 Month
|-10.31%
|-10.66%
|-1.35%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|-6.39%
|-5.16%
|1.83%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|-3.98%
|-4.73%
|5.22%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|-21.06%
|-22.68%
|16.89%
|16.20%
|3 Year
|11.40%
|6.37%
|16.96%
|18.46%
GRP Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1227.00
|
|1255.80
|Week Low/High
|1227.00
|
|1344.00
|Month Low/High
|1227.00
|
|1488.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1110.00
|
|1802.00
|All TIME Low/High
|14.80
|
|2020.00
