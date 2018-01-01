GRUH Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511288
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: GRUH
|ISIN Code: INE580B01029
|BSE LIVE 15:05 | 12 Mar
|550.35
|
3.20
(0.58%)
|
OPEN
554.00
|
HIGH
556.15
|
LOW
544.00
|NSE LIVE 14:50 | 12 Mar
|552.35
|
3.45
(0.63%)
|
OPEN
549.70
|
HIGH
557.00
|
LOW
544.00
About GRUH Finance Ltd.
Gruh Finance Ltd (formerly known as Gujarat Rural Housing Finance Corporation) was incorporated in 1986 to provide financial services mainly for rural housing, construction/upgradation of dwelling units, and to developers. The company came out with an FCD issue in 1994-95, which was oversubscribed. Keeping in view the competitive environment and the emerging challenges, the company has introduc...> More
GRUH Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|20,126
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|9.37
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|58.74
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|140.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|05 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.51
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|31.71
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|17.36
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Gruh Finance Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
Gruh Finance Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
GRUH Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|428.47
|381.02
|12.45
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|428.47
|381.02
|12.45
|Total Expenses
|48.49
|53.97
|-10.15
|Operating Profit
|379.98
|327.05
|16.18
|Net Profit
|82.16
|64.04
|28.29
|Equity Capital
|73.13
|72.79
|-
GRUH Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Edelweiss.Fin.
|264.00
|1.60
|24121.68
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|88.15
|-5.37
|23272.31
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|1439.80
|2.54
|22505.51
|GRUH Finance
|550.35
|0.58
|20126.30
|PNB Housing
|1115.55
|1.54
|18583.95
|Sundaram Finance
|1667.30
|0.21
|18523.70
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|1132.00
|0.79
|16425.32
GRUH Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
GRUH Finance Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|18/04
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|392
|Details
GRUH Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.41%
|3.16%
|0.40%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|3.18%
|3.66%
|-1.22%
|-0.64%
|3 Month
|6.39%
|10.54%
|1.97%
|1.19%
|6 Month
|4.79%
|4.27%
|5.36%
|4.56%
|1 Year
|46.37%
|48.02%
|17.05%
|16.36%
|3 Year
|124.31%
|116.69%
|17.12%
|18.62%
GRUH Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|544.00
|
|556.15
|Week Low/High
|527.00
|
|556.15
|Month Low/High
|500.50
|
|574.00
|YEAR Low/High
|362.15
|
|714.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.32
|
|714.00
