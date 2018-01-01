JUST IN
GRUH Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511288 Sector: Financials
NSE: GRUH ISIN Code: INE580B01029
About GRUH Finance Ltd.

GRUH Finance Ltd

Gruh Finance Ltd (formerly known as Gujarat Rural Housing Finance Corporation) was incorporated in 1986 to provide financial services mainly for rural housing, construction/upgradation of dwelling units, and to developers. The company came out with an FCD issue in 1994-95, which was oversubscribed. Keeping in view the competitive environment and the emerging challenges, the company has introduc...> More

GRUH Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   20,126
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 58.74
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   140.00
Latest Dividend Date 05 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.51
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] 17.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

GRUH Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 428.47 381.02 12.45
Other Income -
Total Income 428.47 381.02 12.45
Total Expenses 48.49 53.97 -10.15
Operating Profit 379.98 327.05 16.18
Net Profit 82.16 64.04 28.29
Equity Capital 73.13 72.79 -
GRUH Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Edelweiss.Fin. 264.00 1.60 24121.68
Power Fin.Corpn. 88.15 -5.37 23272.31
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 1439.80 2.54 22505.51
GRUH Finance 550.35 0.58 20126.30
PNB Housing 1115.55 1.54 18583.95
Sundaram Finance 1667.30 0.21 18523.70
Motil.Oswal.Fin. 1132.00 0.79 16425.32
GRUH Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.95
Banks/FIs 0.38
FIIs 11.49
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 8.44
Indian Public 15.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.01
GRUH Finance Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
18/04 Motilal Oswal Neutral 392 PDF IconDetails
GRUH Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.41% 3.16% 0.40% -0.68%
1 Month 3.18% 3.66% -1.22% -0.64%
3 Month 6.39% 10.54% 1.97% 1.19%
6 Month 4.79% 4.27% 5.36% 4.56%
1 Year 46.37% 48.02% 17.05% 16.36%
3 Year 124.31% 116.69% 17.12% 18.62%

GRUH Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 544.00
556.15
Week Low/High 527.00
556.15
Month Low/High 500.50
574.00
YEAR Low/High 362.15
714.00
All TIME Low/High 0.32
714.00

