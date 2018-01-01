GSB Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511543
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE777C01011
|BSE LIVE 14:30 | 12 Mar
|8.89
-0.46
(-4.92%)
OPEN
8.89
HIGH
8.89
LOW
8.89
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|GSB Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.89
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.35
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|12.97
|52-Week low
|6.97
|P/E
|98.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|8.89
|Buy Qty
|70.00
|Sell Price
|9.81
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|98.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About GSB Finance Ltd.
Incorporated in Nov.'82 as Bimex Mercantiles, GSB Finance had A K Khemka, H V Jhunjhunwala and D K Sengupta, as the first directors of the company. It was into finance, leasing and investment in shares and securities. In May '92, the company decided to change its line of activity by setting up a mini-cement plant. Accordingly, the name was changed to Ravi Cements and a fresh certificate of inco...> More
GSB Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.09
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|98.78
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.67
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|18.92
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.47
GSB Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.47
|3.69
|-33.06
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|2.47
|3.69
|-33.06
|Total Expenses
|2.81
|2.9
|-3.1
|Operating Profit
|-0.35
|0.79
|-144.3
|Net Profit
|-0.35
|0.62
|-156.45
|Equity Capital
|6
|6
|-
GSB Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Typhoon Fin Ser
|18.30
|4.87
|5.49
|V B Desai Fin.
|12.00
|1.27
|5.44
|JPT Securities
|18.05
|-5.00
|5.43
|GSB Finance
|8.89
|-4.92
|5.33
|Parnami Credits
|15.85
|-4.80
|5.31
|BCL Enterprises
|9.06
|0.00
|5.28
|Corporate Merch
|16.00
|4.92
|5.28
GSB Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
GSB Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.69%
|NA
|0.47%
|-0.63%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.15%
|-0.60%
|3 Month
|-16.13%
|NA
|2.04%
|1.24%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.43%
|4.61%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.14%
|16.42%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.20%
|18.68%
GSB Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.89
|8.89
|Week Low/High
|8.89
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|8.89
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.97
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|35.00
