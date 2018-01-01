GSB Finance Ltd

Incorporated in Nov.'82 as Bimex Mercantiles, GSB Finance had A K Khemka, H V Jhunjhunwala and D K Sengupta, as the first directors of the company. It was into finance, leasing and investment in shares and securities. In May '92, the company decided to change its line of activity by setting up a mini-cement plant. Accordingly, the name was changed to Ravi Cements and a fresh certificate of inco...> More