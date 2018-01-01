JUST IN
GSB Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511543 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE777C01011
BSE LIVE 14:30 | 12 Mar 8.89 -0.46
(-4.92%)
OPEN

8.89

 HIGH

8.89

 LOW

8.89
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan GSB Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
About GSB Finance Ltd.

GSB Finance Ltd

Incorporated in Nov.'82 as Bimex Mercantiles, GSB Finance had A K Khemka, H V Jhunjhunwala and D K Sengupta, as the first directors of the company. It was into finance, leasing and investment in shares and securities. In May '92, the company decided to change its line of activity by setting up a mini-cement plant. Accordingly, the name was changed to Ravi Cements and a fresh certificate of inco...

GSB Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.09
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 98.78
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 2.67
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

GSB Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.47 3.69 -33.06
Other Income -
Total Income 2.47 3.69 -33.06
Total Expenses 2.81 2.9 -3.1
Operating Profit -0.35 0.79 -144.3
Net Profit -0.35 0.62 -156.45
Equity Capital 6 6 -
GSB Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Typhoon Fin Ser 18.30 4.87 5.49
V B Desai Fin. 12.00 1.27 5.44
JPT Securities 18.05 -5.00 5.43
GSB Finance 8.89 -4.92 5.33
Parnami Credits 15.85 -4.80 5.31
BCL Enterprises 9.06 0.00 5.28
Corporate Merch 16.00 4.92 5.28
GSB Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.31
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.58
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.11
GSB Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.69% NA 0.47% -0.63%
1 Month NA NA -1.15% -0.60%
3 Month -16.13% NA 2.04% 1.24%
6 Month NA NA 5.43% 4.61%
1 Year NA NA 17.14% 16.42%
3 Year NA NA 17.20% 18.68%

GSB Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.89
8.89
Week Low/High 8.89
10.00
Month Low/High 8.89
11.00
YEAR Low/High 6.97
13.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
35.00

