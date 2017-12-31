JUST IN
GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd.

BSE: 530605 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GSLNOVA ISIN Code: INE787A01022
BSE 13:18 | 09 Mar 0.91 -0.04
(-4.21%)
OPEN

0.91

 HIGH

0.91

 LOW

0.91
NSE 00:00 | 05 Sep GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
About GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd.

GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd

Promoted by Gupta Synthetics Ltd, Gupta Silk Mills Pvt Ltd of the Gupta group and Chiripal Twisting & Sizing Pvt Ltd and Shanti Processors Ltd the Chiripal group, Nova Petrochemicals Ltd (NPL) was incorporated on 23rd Dec'93 in Gujarat. NPL is engaged in the processing of all types of petrochemicals and related products and by-products like natural gas and synthetic gas, naphtha hydrogen, meth...> More

GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -23.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.22 -
Other Income -0.86 0.24 -458.33
Total Income -0.86 3.46 -124.86
Total Expenses 0.11 4.82 -97.72
Operating Profit -0.97 -1.35 28.15
Net Profit -1.55 -2.57 39.69
Equity Capital 13.5 13.5 -
GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Eureka Inds. 3.00 3.45 2.62
VTX Indust. 1.43 4.38 2.60
Suncity Synth. 5.16 -4.97 2.55
GSL Nova Petro. 0.91 -4.21 2.46
Sheshadri Indus. 4.91 -4.84 2.44
Jaihind Synth 2.82 -2.76 2.41
Sudar Industries 1.02 -4.67 2.30
GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.31
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.04
GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.21% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.87% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -43.83% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 16.67% NA 17.24% 19.01%

GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.91
0.91
Week Low/High 0.91
1.00
Month Low/High 0.91
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.91
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.41
109.00

