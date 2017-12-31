You are here » Home
» Company
» GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd
GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 530605
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GSLNOVA
|ISIN Code: INE787A01022
|
BSE
13:18 | 09 Mar
|
0.91
|
-0.04
(-4.21%)
|
OPEN
0.91
|
HIGH
0.91
|
LOW
0.91
|
NSE
00:00 | 05 Sep
|
GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|0.91
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.95
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|2.36
|52-Week low
|0.91
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.60
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|1.60
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|0.91
|CLOSE
|0.95
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|2.36
|52-Week low
|0.91
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.60
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|1.60
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2.46
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd.
GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd
Promoted by Gupta Synthetics Ltd, Gupta Silk Mills Pvt Ltd of the Gupta group and Chiripal Twisting & Sizing Pvt Ltd and Shanti Processors Ltd the Chiripal group, Nova Petrochemicals Ltd (NPL) was incorporated on 23rd Dec'93 in Gujarat.
NPL is engaged in the processing of all types of petrochemicals and related products and by-products like natural gas and synthetic gas, naphtha hydrogen, meth...> More
GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|3.22
|-
|Other Income
|-0.86
|0.24
|-458.33
|Total Income
|-0.86
|3.46
|-124.86
|Total Expenses
|0.11
|4.82
|-97.72
|Operating Profit
|-0.97
|-1.35
|28.15
|Net Profit
|-1.55
|-2.57
|39.69
|Equity Capital
|13.5
|13.5
| -
GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd - Peer Group
GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.21%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.87%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-43.83%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|16.67%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.91
|
|0.91
|Week Low/High
|0.91
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.91
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.91
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.41
|
|109.00
Quick Links for GSL Nova Petrochemicals: