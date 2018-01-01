GSL Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 530469
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE721D01017
|BSE 15:14 | 13 Jun
|GSL Securities Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|GSL Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.26
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.25
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|1.34
|52-Week low
|1.22
|P/E
|2.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|1.26
|Buy Qty
|191.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About GSL Securities Ltd.
GSL Securities Limited is a Non Banking Financial Services Company. The company provides various financial services in India. It primarily focuses on short term financing and making investments. The company is based in Mumbai, India. GSL Securities was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on March 29, 1994, as GSL Securities Limited. The Company was incorporated with the main objective of p...> More
GSL Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|0
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.49
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|2.57
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|21.47
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.06
Announcement
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results With Limited Review For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017.
-
Unaudited Financial Results With Limited Review For The Quarter Ended 30.09.2017
GSL Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.01
|200
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-200
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-200
|Equity Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|-
GSL Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Devki Leasing
|1.26
|5.00
|0.44
|DFL Infra
|0.72
|0.00
|0.43
|Jupiter Inds.
|4.27
|0.00
|0.43
|GSL Securities
|1.26
|0.80
|0.41
|Silicon Valley
|0.03
|0.00
|0.39
|MILGREY FIN.&INV
|12.74
|4.94
|0.31
|Sunrise Indl.
|5.79
|4.89
|0.29
GSL Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
GSL Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
GSL Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.26
|
|1.26
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.26
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.26
|YEAR Low/High
|1.22
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.29
|
|29.00
