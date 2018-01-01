JUST IN
GSL Securities Ltd.

BSE: 530469 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE721D01017
BSE 15:14 | 13 Jun GSL Securities Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan GSL Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.26
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.25
VOLUME 400
52-Week high 1.34
52-Week low 1.22
P/E 2.57
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 1.26
Buy Qty 191.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About GSL Securities Ltd.

GSL Securities Ltd

GSL Securities Limited is a Non Banking Financial Services Company. The company provides various financial services in India. It primarily focuses on short term financing and making investments. The company is based in Mumbai, India. GSL Securities was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on March 29, 1994, as GSL Securities Limited. The Company was incorporated with the main objective of p...> More

GSL Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.49
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 2.57
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.47
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

GSL Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.03 0.01 200
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.01 -200
Net Profit -0.03 -0.01 -200
Equity Capital 3.25 3.25 -
GSL Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Devki Leasing 1.26 5.00 0.44
DFL Infra 0.72 0.00 0.43
Jupiter Inds. 4.27 0.00 0.43
GSL Securities 1.26 0.80 0.41
Silicon Valley 0.03 0.00 0.39
MILGREY FIN.&INV 12.74 4.94 0.31
Sunrise Indl. 5.79 4.89 0.29
GSL Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.95
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.86
GSL Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

GSL Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.26
1.26
Week Low/High 0.00
1.26
Month Low/High 0.00
1.26
YEAR Low/High 1.22
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.29
29.00

