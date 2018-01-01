GTL Ltd.
|BSE: 500160
|Sector: Telecom
|NSE: GTL
|ISIN Code: INE043A01012
|BSE LIVE 13:51 | 12 Mar
|9.20
|
-0.77
(-7.72%)
|
OPEN
10.20
|
HIGH
10.20
|
LOW
9.00
|NSE LIVE 13:35 | 12 Mar
|9.15
|
-0.60
(-6.15%)
|
OPEN
10.20
|
HIGH
10.20
|
LOW
9.10
|OPEN
|10.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.97
|VOLUME
|81272
|52-Week high
|19.90
|52-Week low
|9.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|145
|Buy Price
|9.12
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|9.20
|Sell Qty
|9925.00
|OPEN
|10.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.75
|VOLUME
|282493
|52-Week high
|20.00
|52-Week low
|9.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|145
|Buy Price
|9.15
|Buy Qty
|4474.00
|Sell Price
|9.25
|Sell Qty
|2200.00
|OPEN
|10.20
|CLOSE
|9.97
|VOLUME
|81272
|52-Week high
|19.90
|52-Week low
|9.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|145
|Buy Price
|9.12
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|9.20
|Sell Qty
|9925.00
|OPEN
|10.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.75
|VOLUME
|282493
|52-Week high
|20.00
|52-Week low
|9.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|144.72
|Buy Price
|9.15
|Buy Qty
|4474.00
|Sell Price
|9.25
|Sell Qty
|2200.00
About GTL Ltd.
GTL Limited, part of the Global Group was started its life in 23rd December of the year 1987 as a private limited company under the name of GTL Tele-Systems Pvt. Ltd. GTL is a ISO 14001:2004 and ISO 9001:2000 certified leading Network Services company, offering services and solutions to address the Network Life Cycle requirements of Telecom Carriers and Technology providers (OEMs) and it executes ...> More
GTL Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|145
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|09 Jul 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-265.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.03
GTL Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|239.22
|317.72
|-24.71
|Other Income
|19.97
|2.22
|799.55
|Total Income
|259.19
|319.94
|-18.99
|Total Expenses
|242.06
|279.18
|-13.3
|Operating Profit
|17.13
|40.76
|-57.97
|Net Profit
|9.65
|-115.98
|108.32
|Equity Capital
|157.3
|157.3
|-
GTL Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|NELCO
|159.00
|2.05
|362.84
|AGC Networks
|113.50
|-2.91
|323.13
|Avantel
|540.00
|3.05
|218.70
|GTL
|9.20
|-7.72
|144.72
|ADC India
|218.00
|-3.22
|100.28
|Prec. Electronic
|38.30
|3.51
|53.05
|Valiant Commun.
|66.00
|-0.83
|47.65
GTL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
GTL Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-25.99%
|-28.52%
|-0.08%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-35.66%
|-32.72%
|-1.69%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|-35.89%
|-37.11%
|1.48%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|-43.38%
|-43.87%
|4.86%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|-45.72%
|-46.18%
|16.50%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|-38.26%
|-40.58%
|16.56%
|18.25%
GTL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.00
|
|10.20
|Week Low/High
|9.00
|
|13.00
|Month Low/High
|9.00
|
|15.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.00
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.00
|
|3550.00
Quick Links for GTL:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices