GTL Ltd.

BSE: 500160 Sector: Telecom
NSE: GTL ISIN Code: INE043A01012
OPEN 10.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.97
VOLUME 81272
52-Week high 19.90
52-Week low 9.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 145
Buy Price 9.12
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 9.20
Sell Qty 9925.00
OPEN 10.20
CLOSE 9.97
VOLUME 81272
52-Week high 19.90
52-Week low 9.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 145
Buy Price 9.12
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 9.20
Sell Qty 9925.00

About GTL Ltd.

GTL Ltd

GTL Limited, part of the Global Group was started its life in 23rd December of the year 1987 as a private limited company under the name of GTL Tele-Systems Pvt. Ltd. GTL is a ISO 14001:2004 and ISO 9001:2000 certified leading Network Services company, offering services and solutions to address the Network Life Cycle requirements of Telecom Carriers and Technology providers (OEMs) and it executes

GTL Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   145
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Jul 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -265.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

GTL Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 239.22 317.72 -24.71
Other Income 19.97 2.22 799.55
Total Income 259.19 319.94 -18.99
Total Expenses 242.06 279.18 -13.3
Operating Profit 17.13 40.76 -57.97
Net Profit 9.65 -115.98 108.32
Equity Capital 157.3 157.3 -
GTL Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
NELCO 159.00 2.05 362.84
AGC Networks 113.50 -2.91 323.13
Avantel 540.00 3.05 218.70
GTL 9.20 -7.72 144.72
ADC India 218.00 -3.22 100.28
Prec. Electronic 38.30 3.51 53.05
Valiant Commun. 66.00 -0.83 47.65
GTL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.25
Banks/FIs 37.96
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.64
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.97
GTL Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -25.99% -28.52% -0.08% -0.99%
1 Month -35.66% -32.72% -1.69% -0.96%
3 Month -35.89% -37.11% 1.48% 0.87%
6 Month -43.38% -43.87% 4.86% 4.22%
1 Year -45.72% -46.18% 16.50% 15.99%
3 Year -38.26% -40.58% 16.56% 18.25%

GTL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.00
10.20
Week Low/High 9.00
13.00
Month Low/High 9.00
15.00
YEAR Low/High 9.00
20.00
All TIME Low/High 9.00
3550.00

